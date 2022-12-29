Entertainment
‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Rookie’ actor Tyler Sanders’ cause of death revealed
After months of speculation, an autopsy has revealed the cause of death of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and ‘The Rookie’ star Tyler Sanders, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home in June.
According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, the 18-year-old ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ actor died from the effects of fentanyl in what authorities said was an accident, TMZ reported.
The coroner noted that Sanders texted his friend the day before he died, telling them he was using the narcotic. However, the former child star did not respond to messages after his first text message.
Authorities also discovered straw and white powder in the room where he died, according to the report.
And while Sanders has no known medical issues, he reportedly had a history of misusing various substances, including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax, the outlet reported.
The report comes after the Californian was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, where he lived alone, on June 16. Police responded to a call for a man who was not breathing, after which they discovered the teenager alone and pronounced him dead a short time later. after.
At the time, Sanders’ cause of death was listed as deferred, meaning the medical examiner is requesting further investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies are returned, the doctor re-evaluates the case and determines the cause of death.
Sanders, who entered showbiz at age 10, is perhaps best known for starring in 9-1-1: Lone Star opposite Rob Lowe. He has also appeared in The Rookie, Fear the Walking Dead, and the Amazon Prime series Just Add Magic: Mystery City.
Also a stand-up and improvisation student, the rising star earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for his role as Leo in the spin-off Just Add Magic, and has a pair of independent films currently in post-production, according to his IMDb.com profile.
Sanders was also active on social media, having an Instagram page with more than 12,000 subscribers, where he frequently shared photos of himself with his co-stars, friends and other nature-filled adventures.
In his last post before his death, the young talent posted a photo of himself sporting a sharp blue bespectacled suit while visiting Vail, Colorado. The post was captioned: Styling.
The tragic news comes less than two weeks after authorities revealed that late TikTok star Cooper Noriega, who was also found dead in June in Los Angeles, had died from the combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam.
Meanwhile, fentanyl seizures at the US border with Mexico continued to rise in 2022, with multiple seizures setting various records throughout the year.
Ten years ago we didn’t even know about fentanyl, and now it’s a national crisis, U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a news release in August. The amount of fentanyl we seize at the border is staggering.
Grossman’s comments came as the Department of Justice revealed that ports of entry in San Diego and Imperial counties in Southern California were at the center of an increase in fentanyl seizures at the border. , accounting for around 60% of seizures of the deadly drug in 2022.
However, this increase has been seen in ports across the border, with law enforcement on the Mexican and U.S. side experiencing record meltdowns in 2022. Here are some of the border fentanyl meltdowns that made headlines in 2022.
