Jackie Shroff spotted in the Jaguar XKR coupe sports car [Video]





Not many people know that Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has exquisite taste in cars. While the actor is mostly seen in his usual cars like a Toyota Innova and an Isuzu V-Cross, he was also the sole owner of a Lotus Esprit Turbo in India. Recently, at Bollywood actor Anil Kapoors’ birthday party in Mumbai, Jackie Shroff was seen leaving the party in a British Racing Green Jaguar XK coupe. Jackie Shroff was seen in the Jaguar XK for the first time on public roads. This green colored Jaguar XKR Coupe is currently registered to Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd which is the authorized dealership of Jaguar Land Rover in Mumbai. This particular XKR coupe has a manufacture date of 2008 and is currently registered to Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd as the second owner. Also Read: Beautifully Maintained Tata Winger Caravan Is A Salon The Jaguar XKR Coupe, which Shroff was seen in, was discontinued almost a decade ago and was replaced by the F-Type Coupe, which is also expected to disappear from the history books very soon. It is assumed that Shroff bought this used car from Navnit Motors. Many Bollywood actors buy used cars, especially sports cars, with low mileage. XKR was a popular car in India Jackie Shroff is not the only Bollywood actor to have owned the Jaguar XKR Coupe in India. In recent years, the famous actor Shahid Kapoor also owned this British sports car in an even sportier shade of red. However, most Bollywood personalities preferred Jaguar’s more luxurious and everyday usable flagship XJ luxury sedan. Bollywood personalities like Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Mammooty, Prabhas and Jayaram have owned Jaguar XJ at one time or another. Jaguar has officially sold the XKR Coupe in the Indian car market with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 petrol engine. Available as standard with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, this supercharged V8 petrol engine from the XKR Coupe claimed 510 hp of peak power and 625 Nm of peak torque. These numbers made the XKR Coupe Jaguar’s most powerful car in its lifetime, before it was eventually replaced by the Jaguar F-Type with the same supercharged V8 but in a more powerful state of tune. During its existence, Jaguar sold the XKR coupe for Rs 1.03 crore, making it a powerful alternative to cars like the Porsche 911 Carrera and Maserati GranTurismo. Jackie Shroff loves high-end cars From classics to modern classics like the BMW M5, Jackie Shroff has a fantastic garage. He owns a 1939 Jaguar SS100. The real vintage car is on display at many motor shows and rallies across India. It is a convertible and produces a maximum of 125 hp from the massive 3.5 liter engine. Another vintage car in his garage is the Pontiac Firebird, which he recently restored. Jackie Shroff also drives around in a white Bentley Continental GT. The grand touring car is quite rare in India and is owned by many rich and famous people in the country. The BMW M5 is a car for pure enthusiasts. Jackie owns an all-black model of the previous generation BMW M5. It has been seen riding it often and it is definitely one of his favorites. Also Read: Low Maintenance Toyota Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado Luxury SUVs Starting at 10 Lakh

