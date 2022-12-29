Unemployed workers showing off their power’: Actor Siddharth alleges harassment at Madurai airport





Tamil actor Siddharth has alleged that he and his elderly parents were harassed at Madurai airport on Tuesday and CISF guards repeatedly spoke to them in Hindi even after being asked to speak in English. Siddharth took to his social media accounts to chronicle the incident criticizing CISF staff who were on duty at Madurai airport. Harassed for 20 minutes at empty Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my elderly parents take the coins out of their bags! And spoke to us several times in Hindi after being asked to speak English. When we protested, they said that’s how it is in India. Unemployed workers showing off their power, wrote Siddharth. The actor had in the past spoken out against the alleged imposition of Hindi by the BJP government and is a vocal critic of the Centre. After Siddharth’s tweet, Madurai MP and acclaimed author Su Venkatesan wrote to the airport manager demanding an investigation into the incident. I have asked @aaimduairport to investigate actor Siddharth’s allegations of improper conduct by CISF staff at Madurai Airport who demanded to be spoken to in Hindi, Venkatesan wrote on Twitter. The actor was both praised and condemned in equal measure for reporting the incident on social media. While those who supported him recalled incidents where people were forced to speak Hindi at airports, those who criticized him pointed the finger at the actor and his family who had long lived in northern India and questioning their claims that they did not know Hindi.

