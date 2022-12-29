Entertainment
Top 5 Bollywood controversies
Where there is entertainment, there are controversies! After two lackluster years due to COVID-19, the world is back to normal in 2022, and it’s been a busy year. It’s usual for Bollywood stars to be embroiled in controversy, and this year was no exception. Considering film poster controversies, fashionable boycotts and criticism of actor statements, one thing is certain: 2022 has not been the best year for the Indian film industry.
As 2022 draws to a close, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the year’s most controversial issues.
1) Boycott Lal Singh Chadha
Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even before the film was released, there was a tendency to boycott it. Aamir Khan has been accused of insulting the Indian army and hurting their feelings. Additionally, the Sanatan Rakshak Sena and other members of the Hindu community protested the film in Uttar Pradesh. They demanded a nationwide ban on Laal Singh Chaddha, saying the actor had offended their religious feelings.
In a 2015 interview, Aamir Khan said of the controversial statement in question: “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill will. Kiran Rao, his wife, also made headlines when she said she was considering leaving the country for the safety of their children.
Ultimately, the film failed to make any money at the box office.
2) The Kashmir Files vs. IFFI jury
The controversial film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, made headlines after Israeli director Nadav Lapid, who chaired the IFFI jury, called it propaganda and vulgar during the festival’s closing ceremony .
The International Indian Film Festival held in Goa screened the film “The Kashmir Files”. We were all disturbed and shocked by the 15th movie (TKF). “It felt like a propaganda film, vulgar, unsuited to the artistically competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.” Nadav said at the festival’s closing ceremony.
Many people later criticized it, including director Vivek Agnihotri, who challenged Nadav to show how the film was factually wrong.
3) Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh created a lot of buzz with his naked photoshoot for Paper magazine.
Her nude photos have gone viral on social media. An FIR was filed against him for sharing “obscene content” and “indecency of women”.
During the photoshoot, Ranveer Singh was naked and lying on the carpet, recreating Burt Reynolds’ famous photograph.
4) The controversy between Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar
On August 17, 2022, Jacqueline Fernandez was linked in the Rs 200 extortion case against a scammer named Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Delhi court. She was charged and the ED filed an additional indictment against her.
She would have been in a relationship with him and he would have lavished expensive gifts on her.
Since then, the star has been at the center of an ongoing controversy.
Sukesh, the con man, is currently in jail, while Fernandez is out on bail. This case is still under investigation.
5) Besharam Rang song controversy
The “rank” (color) of Deepika Padukone’s saffron sarong in the song has sparked debate.
The audience trolled the cast of the film Pathan because the lyrics of the song mean “Besharam” – shameless and “Rank” – color, which was literally assumed to be an insult to Hinduism. The boycott trend started on Twitter, with the hashtag #BoycottPathan.
The outfits that were worn in the song are objectionable, which worries Indians, who have called for the film to be banned for its “vulgar visuals”.
|
