Actor Siddharth says CISF officials abused him, his family at Madurai airport | Entertainment News





Actor Siddharth, who is best known for his work in Tamil and Hindi, recently claimed that he and his family were harassed by CISF staff at Madurai airport. According to the actor, the staff behaved rudely with them, to the point of questioning their identity and scrutinizing their passports on several occasions. The individual from the CISF who sat behind the glass kept scrutinizing our identity documents several times, including the children’s passports. He then looked at my face and my Adhaar card and shouted, ‘yeh tum ho?. When I told him it was me and asked him why he was asking me that question when my ID looked exactly like me, he said he had doubts (sic), wrote the actor on Instagram. Earlier in his Instagram story, the actor ranted about the imposition of Hindi on the family while they were at Madurai airport. According to the actor, they continued to speak to him in Hindi although he and his family continued to respond in English. The next individual shouted at us asking, Hindi samajhte hain na? And before we responded, he rudely said he would throw away any iPads or phones he found, he wrote. When we asked them to speak in English, the answer I got was: Dekho, in India there are rules and regulations. The actor added that he was traveling with three elders, two young children and some adults from Madurai. I told them we had elders in the group so they could be nice to them. They then pointed to my mother’s purse and asked her if she had any coins in it. She said she did. They then told her to remove all the coins from her purse. When I asked them why this was necessary as coins are both allowed and clearly visible in the scanner they replied that in India it is the rule that we have to remove everything they ask us to delete. I told them it was unfair to force more than 70 people to empty their bags like that. I also asked if something was wrong and why they were talking so rudely to us, the actor said. According to him, another person also yelled at his sister and asked why she was carrying medical injections. He also wanted to know what the medical issue was, the actor claimed. One of the children has syringes for medical needs that were in a clearly marked medical bag. My sister asked him to come talk to her in private. Why was the curious gentleman asking for medical details of a sensitive nature in open areas. Is it fair to reveal people’s personal details like this?, he asked. The actor says he decided to explain his experience because many people, including media houses, had contacted him for clarification on the incident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/2022/12/29/cisf-officials-mistreated-siddharth-family-madurai-airport.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos