Year Ender 2022: The Best Bollywood OTT Releases You Need To Catch Up Before 2023





This year, Bollywood had a phenomenal year with several films released in theaters. And, with the release of movies in cinemas, a few OTT Bollywood releases have managed to create a bang in 2022. And audiences, moviegoers have been wowed by the amazing, fresh and new content on streaming platforms. These digital releases were not only critical successes, but also commercial ones. From Gehraiyaan, Darlings to Freddy which came out in December; Check out the best Bollywood OTT releases you better not miss in 2022. Here are the best Bollywood OTT releases you need to catch up on before the end of 2022! Gehraiyaan Directed by Shakun Batra, the film Gehraiyaan was produced by Dharma Productions. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. darlings Darlings was produced by Alia Bhatt and Gauri Khan. The actress marked her first production venture with director Jasmeet K. Reen. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in key roles. Darlings is currently streaming on Netflix. freddy Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy stars Kartik Aaryan in a key role, playing Dr. Freddy Ginwala. The film also stars Alaya F as Kainaaz Irani. And, Freddy is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. To start up Qala directed by Anvita Dutt was released on Netflix and is currently streaming on the OTT platform. The film features Triptii Dimri in the lead role, along with Swastika Mukherjee. Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, made his Bollywood debut with the film. The film was produced by Karnesh Sharma, brother of actor Anushka Sharma. Monica oh my darling Monica O My Darling, directed by Vasan Bala, stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikander Kher in key roles. The neo-noir film was produced by Matchbox Shots. Monica O My Darling is currently streaming on Netflix. Dashavi Dasvi marked the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota. The film was produced by Dinesh Vijan and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur. And, Jr Bachchan even received several awards this year for his performance in the film. Dasvi is currently streaming on Netflix. a thursday A Thursday, directed by Behzad Khambata, was produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film starred Yami Gautam in the lead role, playing the role of Naina, a teacher. The film also starred Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni. A Thursday was released on Disney+ Hotstar and is currently streaming on the OTT platform. jalsa Directed by Suresh Trivedi, Jalsa was produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. The film starred Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in key roles. Jalsa was released on Amazon Prime Video. And, the movie is currently streaming on the OTT platform. Govinda Naam Mera Govinda Naam Mera, a Shashank Khaitan director was produced by Dharma Productions. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. And, the movie also features Dayanand Shetty, Amey Wagh, Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane among others. Govinda Naam Mera is currently streaming on Netflix. It was released in December of this year. Read also : Late 2022: Pathaans Besharam Rang at Ranveer Singh’s Viral Photoshoot: This Year’s Top Bollywood Controversies

