5 Bollywood movies that were popular on OTT this year





As 2022 draws to a close, we take a look back at popular OTT movies and TV shows. The best place to watch movies and TV shows in December is curled up under a blanket with snacks and hot drinks nearby. Here is a list of Hindi movies and TV shows that have topped OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee 5, Disney+, Hotstar and others as we look back on the year that has been. Here is a list of top 5 Bollywood movies that aired on OTT in 2022: 1. DARLING: Starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, the movie “Darlings” was highly rated. The Netflix original dark comedy explores the issue of domestic violence and questions why so many women choose to stay with their abusive partners. Alia Bhatt makes her producer debut with this film. 2.DASVI: In the movie “Dasvi”, a dishonest and uneducated politician is imprisoned. His on-screen wife, Nimrat Kaur, makes herself at home and decides to stay. Abhishek Bachchan decides that education is essential and enrolls in 10th grade. In the Netflix movie, Sachin Shroff, Yami Gautam, and Arun Kushwah also appear. 3. FREDDY: In the new Disney+Hotstar movie “Freddy”, Alaya F and Kartik Aryan appear. A quiet, introverted doctor named Freddy, who is eagerly looking for love, is the film’s main character. He finally succeeds, but the union is not eternal. 4. START: Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan, made his acting debut in ‘Qala’. At the center of the story, a woman tries to seduce her mother, who has always dreamed of having a boy. The only thing that has the power to unite or separate them is music. The cast of the Netflix movie includes a wide variety of well-known actors, including Swastika Mukherjee, Sameer Kochhar, and Triptii Dimri. 5. A THURSDAY: Many people have praised the film starring Yami Gautam, accessible on Disney + Hotstar. Starring Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Karanvir Sharma, this thriller also features an excellent supporting cast.











