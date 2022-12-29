Tunisha Sharma spoke to Sheezan Khan shortly before her death: Cops

In the Tunisha Sharma death case, some new details emerged late Wednesday, hours after the accused Sheezan Khan was taken into police custody until December 30. According to Waliv police, Tunisha “had a conversation with the accused” shortly before committing suicide. Police also said Sheezan Khan was not cooperating with them in the investigation. (Also read | Sheezan Khan ‘had relationships with other women too’: Tunisha Sharma’s uncle recalls his niece ‘started wearing the hijab’)

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing television show Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star of the show, Sheezan Khan, was arrested for complicity in suicide. So far Waliv police have taken statements from 18 people in the case.

On Wednesday, the ANI news agency citing Waliv police tweeted: “Defendant Sheezan Khan is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. The inquest revealed that the deceased had a conversation with the accused Sheezan Khan shortly before his hanging. According to the police, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before his death.

Tunisha’s uncle, Pawan Sharma, told ANI on Wednesday: “Today the police said in court that Sheezan also had relationships with other women. They are expected to investigate Tunisha’s death under every possible angle. A lot of things about Tunisha had changed after she met Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab.”

Waliv police say they learned that Sheezan chatted with his “secret girlfriend” for an hour to an hour and a half on the day Tunisha died. To find out what happened between Tunisha and Sheezan just before his death, police scanned the WhatsApp conversations between the two. Police are investigating why Sheezan deleted his conversations with only one girl and will also investigate whether they were connected after Tunisha’s death.

On Tuesday, Tunisha’s fans, family and members of the television and film industry bid a tearful farewell to 20-year-old Tunisha at Mira Road Crematorium in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Shivin Narang, and others attended Tunisha’s funeral.