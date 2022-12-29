Entertainment
Top 5 Bollywood Movies Boycotted By Twitter In 2022
The year 2022 is coming to an end and the year 2023 is fast approaching. However, for the Bollywood film industry, 2022 has not turned out to be a very successful year. In addition to hits and blockbusters, a bunch of flopped and disastrous movies hit the box office. However, it is also believed that one of the main reasons for the film’s disappointing performance at the box office is the “cancel culture”, also known as the “boycott tendency”. Nearly a dozen movies became the target of boycott trends in 2022. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 5 movies that became the target of “boycott trends” in 2022-
- Lal Singh Chadha
One of the very first films to face the boycott trend this year is director Advait Chandan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film faced an extreme social media backlash after an interview with Aamir Khan went viral in which the actor made a statement about “India’s growing intolerance”. Following the controversy, the film performed terribly at the box office and became one of the biggest flops of the year.
2.Raksha Bandhan
And just like Laal Singh Chadha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has also become the target of boycott trends. Laal Singh Chadha and Raksha Bandhan were released on the exact same day, and both films performed terribly at the box office following the boycott trends. However, Raksha Bandhan was boycotted after an old Hinduphobic tweet by writer Kanika Dhillon resurfaced on social media.
3.Brahmastra
After Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan Ayan Mukerjis, director Brahmastra has also become the target of backlash and protests on social media. The controversy escalated further after members of Bajrang Dal refused to let Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji into a temple citing an old video where Kapoor mentions he is an ox who likes to eat meat. However, despite boycott calls and protests, the film was released as a success.
4. Liger
Another highly anticipated film that became the target of cancel culture was Vijay Deverakonda’s starring “Liger.” Netizens decided to boycott the film after Vijay Deverkonda supported Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. On the other hand, many netizens decided to boycott the film due to Karan Johar’s association with the film. And just like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, Liger also turned into a massive box office disaster.
5. Pathane
On the other hand, the latest target of the boycott/cancel culture trend is Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan faced extreme backlash for his song Besharam Rang. Apparently, a segment of netizens claimed that the song featured vulgar visuals. Many politicians have even expressed their displeasure with the use of saffron color in Deepika Padukones outfits. Many people even called for the film to be banned.
It’s a wrap!
READ ALSO: Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn: Best Bollywood Cameos of 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/lsc-to-pathaan-top-5-bollywood-films-twitter-boycotted-in-2022/156164/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top 5 Bollywood Movies Boycotted By Twitter In 2022
- Upstate to provide trauma care for international sporting event at Lake Place January 12-22 | latest news
- Evia has been rocked by more than 70 aftershocks since the massive earthquake
- Google Reveals Top Searches in Lexington, Kentucky for 2022
- US in Major Effort to Stifle Iranian Drone Program, End Supply to Russia – NY Times
- Tunisha Sharma spoke to Sheezan Khan shortly before her death: Cops
- 39 training programs to improve athletic skills of gym teachers
- Transcript from January 6: Mnuchin briefly discussed Trump’s 25th Amendment removal
- How Kim Kardashian’s staff reportedly reacted to having a dress code
- Ninth Circuit gives new life to children’s class action lawsuit against Google over YouTube ad tracking
- 5 Bollywood movies that were popular on OTT this year
- 2022 in review: Turkey concludes a year of regional resets, but more boost to come