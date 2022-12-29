Top 5 Bollywood Movies Boycotted By Twitter In 2022

The year 2022 is coming to an end and the year 2023 is fast approaching. However, for the Bollywood film industry, 2022 has not turned out to be a very successful year. In addition to hits and blockbusters, a bunch of flopped and disastrous movies hit the box office. However, it is also believed that one of the main reasons for the film’s disappointing performance at the box office is the “cancel culture”, also known as the “boycott tendency”. Nearly a dozen movies became the target of boycott trends in 2022. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 5 movies that became the target of “boycott trends” in 2022-

Lal Singh Chadha

One of the very first films to face the boycott trend this year is director Advait Chandan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The film faced an extreme social media backlash after an interview with Aamir Khan went viral in which the actor made a statement about “India’s growing intolerance”. Following the controversy, the film performed terribly at the box office and became one of the biggest flops of the year.

2.Raksha Bandhan

And just like Laal Singh Chadha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has also become the target of boycott trends. Laal Singh Chadha and Raksha Bandhan were released on the exact same day, and both films performed terribly at the box office following the boycott trends. However, Raksha Bandhan was boycotted after an old Hinduphobic tweet by writer Kanika Dhillon resurfaced on social media.

3.Brahmastra

After Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan Ayan Mukerjis, director Brahmastra has also become the target of backlash and protests on social media. The controversy escalated further after members of Bajrang Dal refused to let Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji into a temple citing an old video where Kapoor mentions he is an ox who likes to eat meat. However, despite boycott calls and protests, the film was released as a success.

4. Liger

Another highly anticipated film that became the target of cancel culture was Vijay Deverakonda’s starring “Liger.” Netizens decided to boycott the film after Vijay Deverkonda supported Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. On the other hand, many netizens decided to boycott the film due to Karan Johar’s association with the film. And just like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, Liger also turned into a massive box office disaster.

5. Pathane

On the other hand, the latest target of the boycott/cancel culture trend is Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan faced extreme backlash for his song Besharam Rang. Apparently, a segment of netizens claimed that the song featured vulgar visuals. Many politicians have even expressed their displeasure with the use of saffron color in Deepika Padukones outfits. Many people even called for the film to be banned.

It’s a wrap!

READ ALSO: Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn: Best Bollywood Cameos of 2022