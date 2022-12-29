KRK asks fans who is Bollywood’s biggest flop actor? Options include Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and 2 more A-Listers!





Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK calls himself a film critic and film analyst, and since the new year is just days away, here he is with his top ten and five list. Audiences don’t need him to tell them that Bollywood has had a very tough time this year at the box office. Many actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and others did not receive favorable treatment from fans and audiences. It was a great year for southern films, or rather pan-Indian films like KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Kantara. They were well-received by the public and did quite well at the box office. And now the Deshdrohi actor has posted a poll on his Twitter account to decide which actor was the biggest flop this year. Among his list, there are Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. If we start with Varun Dhawan, he had Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya this year which got positive box office responses but the actor is known to garner better reactions from his audience. Ranveer Singh next, whose Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus came out this year, and the two failed to impress fans much. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for making movies with ready-made subjects, had three releases this year, Doctor G, Anek and An Action Hero, and it seemed audiences weren’t too impressed with his choices. of movies. this time. And last but not the least, Vicky Kaushal, the only movie of him Govinda Naam Mera was released this year and it was also an OTT release. But according to KRK, their career is over as he mentioned in one of his videos earlier, where he reviewed the top ten flop movies of 2022. Now who’s the biggest flop? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 29, 2022 Reacting to his tweet, some fans said all of them were flops, while a few called KRK the biggest flop and one or two even criticized him for running the poll. Hmm, you’re too small to even be considered a flop. — People (@TweetsByHasan) December 29, 2022 Krk is the biggest flop! — Live your good life (@ilyas121998) December 29, 2022 All Shashi U (@Pahari_voice) December 29, 2022 All the foregoing — Th3 PatrioT (@PatriotTh3) December 29, 2022 KRK is a self-proclaimed film critic and analyst who quite often gets into trouble for his opinions and remarks. He talks about it very loudly and does not hesitate to broadcast them on social networks. For more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi.com Must read: Neena Gupta recalls director giving Maa-Behen Ki Gaali in front of Vinod Khanna and Juhi Chawla revealing work culture in the 1980s! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

