Rian Johnson calls Dave Bautista the best wrestler-actor





The best wrestlers give you more than amazing athletic feats in the ring. They’re gifted character designers, people who can work a microphone and cut compelling promos while imbuing their real-life physical matches with a certain sense of emotion and meaning. It’s no wonder some wrestlers have proven themselves adept at making the leap to film and TV, from Rowdy Roddy Piper to Dwayne Johnson to John Cena. But for Rian Johnson, there is one that stands out from the rest. Talk to Atlantic about his new thrillerGlass onion: a mystery at loggerheadsJohnson told interviewer David Sims that he “absolutely agreed 100%[s]that one of the film’s stars, Dave Bautista, is the “greatest acting wrestler of all time,” as Sims put it. Johnson also noted that Bautista was the best surprise of the casting process forGlass Onion, which follows several influential people as they visit an eccentric billionaire (Edward Norton) for a kind of weekend reunion with friends. Johnson knew from the start that he wanted an “all-star” feel for his casting, but he didn’t see someone like Bautista as a candidate…at first. “When I was writing [his character, a mens-rights streamer named Duke Cody], I imagined a skinny dude trying to overcompensate,” Johnson said. “When Bautista was brought up, I was instantly so struck by the idea. I’ve been a huge fan of his dramatic chops as an actor.” Bautista rose to prominence in WWE as Batista “The Animal” and was one of the company’s most prominent champions of his day. When he made the leap to the big screen for acting gigs, he broke through with projects likeguardians of the galaxyandBlade Runner 2049and now ranks as an in-demand star capable of stealing scenes from the likes of Norton, Kate Hudson and even Daniel Craig. “I think someone like [Paul Thomas Anderson] gonna give him a real role and gonna look like a genius,” Johnson said. As a person, Bautista is genuinely and immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that’s what got me excited. He’s someone who has the physical attributes of someone who would play big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role.” Bautista’s mix of strength and sensitivity continues to land him major roles. He will next appear in M. Night Shyamalan’sknock on the boothas a reluctant warrior trying to save the world through some bizarre kind of brutality, then segue into James Gunn’s latest filmGuardians of the Galaxytrilogy. As for Johnson, while a thirdKnives outthe movie is in the works, it will next appear on Peacock, where its mystery seriesPoker faceshould be released in 2023. Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheadsis now streaming on Netflix. If you still enjoy watching your favorite wrestlers inside the ring, many WWE events are streamed on Peacockincluding the upcoming Royal Rumble on January 28, the Elimination Chamber on February 18, and WrestleMania on April 1-2.



