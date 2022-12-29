Connect with us

Mule Drop 2023, NYE events, 5k races, live music

 


Citizens of Columbia celebrate the New Year at the 2022 Mule Drop ceremony downtown.

It’s hard to believe we’ll be saying goodbye to 2022 this weekend as Columbia and the rest of the world ring in the new year, but it’s sure to be a blast.

1. Mule Drop 2023 in the Square

Columbia will kick off the new year with its ever-popular tradition of gathering in the plaza for the annual Center of Hope Mule Drop.

While the big moment will be when the clock strikes 12, this year’s event kicks off at 8 p.m. with an assortment of fun activities.

This includes live music, food trucks, as well as the opportunity to shop among unique local small businesses in downtown Columbia. Chief Smiley Ricks & The C-Town Specials are also scheduled to perform starting at 11:45 p.m.

The 2023 Mule Drop by Center of Hope is also a free family event that all are invited to, whether you’re a local regular or here visiting to see what a massive event in downtown Columbia is all about. And when it comes to New Year’s Eve, the city pulls out all the stops.

2. More New Year’s Eve Events

The Mulehouse will host a

Downtown Columbia won’t be the only place celebrating the big day this Saturday, with many local restaurants, bars and establishments hosting their own special 2023 parties.

The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., will ring in ’70s style by hosting a “Saturday Night Fever”-themed dance party. The event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, will include a midnight champagne toast, followed by a balloon drop and disco ball dancing. To purchase tickets, which range from $50 to $175, visit www.TheMulehouse.com.

