Entertainment
Mule Drop 2023, NYE events, 5k races, live music
It’s hard to believe we’ll be saying goodbye to 2022 this weekend as Columbia and the rest of the world ring in the new year, but it’s sure to be a blast.
1. Mule Drop 2023 in the Square
Columbia will kick off the new year with its ever-popular tradition of gathering in the plaza for the annual Center of Hope Mule Drop.
While the big moment will be when the clock strikes 12, this year’s event kicks off at 8 p.m. with an assortment of fun activities.
This includes live music, food trucks, as well as the opportunity to shop among unique local small businesses in downtown Columbia. Chief Smiley Ricks & The C-Town Specials are also scheduled to perform starting at 11:45 p.m.
The 2023 Mule Drop by Center of Hope is also a free family event that all are invited to, whether you’re a local regular or here visiting to see what a massive event in downtown Columbia is all about. And when it comes to New Year’s Eve, the city pulls out all the stops.
2. More New Year’s Eve Events
Downtown Columbia won’t be the only place celebrating the big day this Saturday, with many local restaurants, bars and establishments hosting their own special 2023 parties.
The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., will ring in ’70s style by hosting a “Saturday Night Fever”-themed dance party. The event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, will include a midnight champagne toast, followed by a balloon drop and disco ball dancing. To purchase tickets, which range from $50 to $175, visit www.TheMulehouse.com.
Just across the square at 803 S. Main St., The Farmstead Cellar will host a pre-New Year’s Eve party from 7-9 p.m. Guests can try Tennessee sparkling wine from The Farmstead, feast on appetizers and listen to jazz music from Stephanie. Adlington Duo. Tickets are limited and can be purchased by calling (931) 384-8056.
One of Columbia’s newest ventures, The Tilted Mule, will host a New Year’s Eve party with karaoke, drinks and great food starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Tilted Mule is located on the former site of Tuck’s Place at 102 Depot St.
The Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, will host its New Year’s Eve party beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature live music from Throwback. Tickets are $35.
The Rusty Duck, 403 Riverside Drive, will also be hosting a special New Year’s Eve party beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. The event will include prizes, dance music and more. There will also be a $10 entry.
3. Fun New Year’s Eve 5K Run at Riverwalk
Kick off the new year with a good run this weekend in the Riverside neighborhood.
The fun New Year’s 5K race will start at 7 a.m. Sunday at Riverwalk Park, with this year’s course marked ‘2023’. Chalk arrows will guide runners throughout the neighborhood.
The event is free to participate.
The Muletown Millers Run Club will also be hosting a group run/walk in Riverwlak beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
4. Asgard Yule Log Party
Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., continues its tradition of celebrating the New Year with its annual Yule Log celebration.
The Asgard Yule Log Christmas Party will take place from 6 p.m. Friday. Enjoy some fine craft pints with regulars, newcomers and more.
Also, be sure to grab some tasty food from the Crunchie’s Munchies food truck.
The burning of the Yule log ceremony should take place around 6 p.m.
5. More live entertainment
The Murphy Ridge Band will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the brewery’s New Year’s Eve.
The Savage Outlaws will perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
