The start-up says it received $1 million in pre-orders for its $60,000 hydrofoil watercraft
Hey, folks, welcome back! Below we have 2022 roundups and even news. I suspect it will get even leaner as the week progresses, but whatever! There will always be stories to share. Now here’s your Wednesday edition of the Daily Crunch. Skein
Sports on Amazon: The tech giant wants to continue its march towards live sports broadcasting, adding to its current lineup of Thursday night football, Premier League football and more, Aisha reports. Pro tip, Amazon: Add cricket to your plans.
ringtone just: Movano beat the CES rush and launched Evie, a smart ring focused on women’s health, brian reports.
In water: Earlier this month, Boundary Layer set its sights on producing personal watercraft that will net interested parties over $60,000 when ready. It came reports that the company has more than $1 million in orders.
Dear Sophie: Do employees have to stop working until they get their EAD?
Dear Sophia,
One of our employees holds an H-4 visa and has an employment authorization document. It has been five months since he applied for the renewal of his EAD, which will expire next month. Is there a way to speed up this process? Should he stop working if he does not receive his new EAD card before the old one expires?
Because it takes so long to get EAD cards, we were worried about another one of our employees, who has an L-2 visa with an EAD set to expire early next year.
Additionally, the H-4 visa employee wishes to visit his family in India as he has not been there for over three years. Will he and his family be able to return to the United States after four weeks?
Conscious manager
Cut Twitter: A developer based in Norway said Ivan that it created a tool to help you weed out the list of accounts you follow because it was reaching the follow limit on the platform.
Political tick tock: The US House of Representatives has ordered all staff and lawmakers to remove TikTok from their government-issued phones, citing security concerns, Carly written.
Bitcoin mining deal: Galaxy Digital has agreed to acquire Argo Blockchains bitcoin mining facility, Helios, for $65 million, Jacquie written.
Code-generating AI: Sounds cool, right? Well, Kyle wrote about a study that found code-generating AI can introduce security vulnerabilities.
Good news!: Amanda, Kyle, Tim, diviner and Rebecca have a roundup of some good news in the tech field for you. This crop of TC journalists have come together to harness 2022 for good tech. Climate technology enhanced by the Cut Inflation Act and the James Webb Space Telescope are on the list.
Moving: Rebecca compiled the biggest transportation stories that marked the year.
Investor survey: And Karan and RAM give you an overview of the investor surveys we conducted on TC+ this year.
