Pictures Super Nintendo World: Mario Kart at Universal Studios





The Mushroom Kingdom has finally arrived in Los Angeles, as Universal Studios Hollywood prepares to welcome visitors to Super Nintendo World, which opens February 17. Universal took The variety through the warp pipe for a glimpse of Mario Land, complete with a restaurant, souvenir shop, encounter characters, interactive games and a signature ride: “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge”. When park visitors arrive at Super Nintendo World, located next to the “Transformers” ride, they will enter through a giant green warp pipe that leads inside Peach’s Castle. Just outside the castle gates is a fully immersive, 360-degree mushroom kingdom complete with POW blocks, Pokeys, and power-ups. There are nods to the various biomes present in a typical “Mario” game, as well as the franchise’s colorful array of villains, from Thwomps to Goombas. There are also small details for avid Nintendo gamers, like “Super Mario Sunshine” music playing in a seating area under giant mushrooms, or a distinct Yoshi animation style in the queue for “Bowser’s Challenge. “. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, opening Friday, February 17, 2023

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood The world has four interactive games that lead to a boss fight against Bowser Jr. In one game, the player must hit a POW block, which sends a spinning Koopa shell flying towards a warp pipe at the right time. In another, they have to disable a bunch of alarms before they go off, waking up a sleeping Piranha Plant. In the boss battle, the player’s silhouette will be projected onto an LED screen as they attempt to dodge Bob-ombs and throw fireballs. If you win, you’ll get back a Golden Mushroom that Bowser Jr. stole from Princess Peach. Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Details of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Signature Ride “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” Opening in Early 2023

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood By purchasing a Power-Up Band, visitors can sync with the Universal Studios Hollywood app and track points earned at the park, which can be transferred to Nintendo game consoles via Amiibo. Points can be earned by playing the games, participating in “Bowser’s Challenge” and tapping the Power-Up Band at various hidden markers in Nintendo World. Bowser’s Castle – SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, opening February 17, 2023

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood While waiting for “Bowser’s Challenge,” visitors will pass through Bowser’s Castle, decorated with a giant statue of Bowser, trophies, and books with cheeky titles like “The Art of Balloon Battle” and “Bowser on Bowser.” While driving the “Bowser’s Challenge” (which, unlike some rides at Universal, actually moves on a track), guests will be immersed in the world of “Mario Kart” with augmented reality glasses. Racing through courses above the clouds and underwater, racers will compete on Team Mario to beat Bowser and win the Golden Cup. “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” rides queue in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, opening February 17, 2023

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood Upon exiting the ride, guests will enter the 1-Up Factory, which will sell “Mario” merchandise and plush toys. And if you’re in the mood for local cuisine, the Toadstool Cafe will have a menu including Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ?-Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” from Universal and Illumination Studios, opens April 7, 2023. Watch a preview video of Super Nintendo World from Universal Studios Hollywood below.

