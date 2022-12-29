FulHause Club Fitness Gym opens in West Hollywood in 2023

FulHause Club indoor and outdoor gym is coming to the city of West Hollywood in 2023. The new location at 8380 Santa Monica Boulevard will open in January, bringing a fitness and physical therapy studio to the prominent corner of N. Orlando Avenue and Santa Boulevard Monica. Their new WeHo location opens exactly one year after the Melrose Avenue location in Los Angeles, at 8210 Melrose Avenue, just a few blocks from the West Hollywood city limits.

FulHause Club is known for specializing in orthopedic musculoskeletal disorders, manual therapy, comprehensive decongestant therapy / lymphedema therapy, neurological rehabilitation, athletic rehabilitation, myofacial release therapy and more. The fitness room was popular for its outdoor options as people returned to the gym after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The new indoor-outdoor gym in West Hollywood will offer personal training and physical therapy similar to its sister location on Melrose Avenue. A sign at the door announces its opening in January and it looks like the gym is fully equipped with brand new equipment. His new home istwo-story retail space next to a Mobil gas station, locksmith and small convenience store.

Their official FulHause Club instagram page is currently announcing a special opening for the WeHo site:

$95.00 per month (without contract)

2 free private consultations and training sessions

Access to local group fitness studios

1 free physiotherapy screening and consultation

Towel service

Discounted physiotherapy services

Discounted fitness training package

Email: [email protected]

West Hollywood has always been known for its trendy shops, restaurants, luxury hotels and nightlife, but it’s also quickly becoming a hub for fitness enthusiasts. With a plethora of gyms to choose from and several new gyms opening in 2023, such as John Reed fitness soon to be available in the former 24-hour fitness space, and OPVS Fitness expanding into the former Eat Well Diner Space, not to mention the Golds A gym set to open at the nearby Beverly Center, deciding where to work out in and around WeHo City can get tricky.