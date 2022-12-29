‘They’re great guys’, key WWE authority figure praises Bollywood Boyz »FirstSportz





WWE was aiming massively to strengthen its Indian market in 2017. Their project resulted in putting the WWE Championship on Jinder Mahal, who was accompanied by the Bollywood Boyz. The latter were an important aspect of the on-screen presentation of the modern-day Maharaja. Bollywood Boyz, known as The Singh Brothers in WWE, performed Mahal’s introduction. The anti-national antics of these entities were responsible for the massive crowd heat. WWE profited heavily from the hot pairing and drew tons of South Asian eyeballs to the product. Unfortunately, once Jinder lost the WWE Title to A.J. Styles, there was not much more for the trio to do. On June 25, 2021, WWE released Samir and Sunil, or The Singh Brothers. Following this, Jinder Mahal mostly went solo or formed temporary alliances with others. Recently, WWE WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg has commented on The Bollywood Boyz. “Huge fan of the Singh Brothers. Always have been. They’re great guys, they’re just great people and they always loved me and my brothers and always had fun with them. I loved them. loved as The Bollywood Boyz in NXT. I think they’ve had some great matches, they work well. They’re not the greatest guys in the world, but I think there’s an audience for that now. If it were up to me, they would be on the list right now. Related: I Loved Jinder Mahal WWE Hall of Famer Reveals How He Loved the Most Shocking Title Change of 2017 Where are the Bollywood Boyz right now? The Bollywood Boyz as The Singh Brothers with Jinder Mahal in WWE (Image credits: Sportster) Post their WWE release, we mostly saw Bollywood Boyz on the independent circuit. Returning on October 17 on the AEW Dark Elevation Edition, they made their debut for the Tony Khan-led promotion. Since emerging from a huge viewership base like WWE’s, the Canadian-born duo have pushed a lot. Their fans can find them posting photos on Twitter regularly. Either you will find the brave twins who try classic Indian cuisine in the form of butter chicken and Indian bread, Naan. Both are inspired by the great Canadian Bret Hart. Apart from that, their association with Jinder Mahal in WWE made him a household name in India. Related: Wrestling Legend Shawn Michaels Discusses His Thoughts On Returning To The Ring Their news was broadcast on various news channels and it was really a big deal. As of now, it’s unclear if they will eventually return to WWE, yet again. But as noted above, Road Dogg, who works alongside Triple H, has a sweet spot for the Canadian-born, India-based duo. Their return would be greatly appreciated, especially for die-hard WWE fans residing in India. Related: Big Update On Roman Reigns’ Title Drop At Upcoming Premium Live Events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://firstsportz.com/wwe-news-road-dogg-embraces-the-bollywood-boyz/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos