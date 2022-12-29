Bill Cosby plans to return to touring in 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter





Bill Cosby is considering a return to the comedy scene after a sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021. On Wednesday, the comedian and former TV star hinted at a return to touring in 2023 while being interviewed by Scott Spears on his WGH Talk Radio Pin up. “Yes. Yes because there is so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I thought it was best to say it after the ‘having written,’ he said during the interview. Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt confirmed The Hollywood Reporter that the controversial comedian was planning to return to the stand-up scene next year. “We are planning to return here around Spring/Summer 2023,” Wyatt wrote in an email. Despite his sexual assault conviction, Cosby was freed after serving two years of a three-to-10-year sentence in state prison after the court ruled a ‘non-prosecution agreement’ for the actor reached with a former prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case that stemmed from a 2004 meeting with accuser Andrea Constand. In March 2022, the United States Supreme Court ruled without comment that it would not consider Cosby’s sexual assault case, which ended a two-decade legal drama and left the comedian a man. free, though his reputation remained in tatters after his earlier conviction and imprisonment. . The TV star, now 85, last toured with her comedy number in 2015 across North America, performances which drew protests and included cancellations after around two dozen women have come forward to claim that Cosby had sexually assaulted them decades earlier. At the time, the comedian had not yet been charged following these allegations and had claimed his innocence through his lawyers. Cosby was arrested in the Constand case on December 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired, and went on trial in the criminal case in 2017.

