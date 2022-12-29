Thom Bell obituary | Soul

The unusual combination of a French horn, grand piano, electric sitar and glockenspiel served as the intro to Didnt I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that propelled the Delfonics, a vocal trio from Philadelphia, topped the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and winning them a Grammy Award for Best Performance of the Year by an R&B Duo or Group . The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training was behind his often surprisingly unorthodox orchestrations.

Bell, who died at the age of 79, was one of the creators of the Philadelphia sound, a style of mellow soul music that topped the pop, R&B and disco charts throughout the 1970s. After the Delfonics, he produced hits for the Stylistics, the Spinners (known in the UK as the Detroit Spinners to avoid confusion with a popular folk group), New York City, Dionne Warwick, Elton John and Deniece Williams.

The Delfonics perform Didnt I (Blow Your Mind This Time), produced by Thom Bell

On several of his productions, Bell balanced his penchant for romantic string arrangements with subtle syncopations that served to lodge a key phrase permanently in listeners’ memories. Like Burt Bacharach, whose work he admired, he enjoyed playing with structures and textures. As smooth as his records were, they were rarely bland and were always built to last. In 1997, Quentin Tarantino made Didnt I (Blow Your Mind This Time) a key part of his film Jackie Brown.

Born in Philadelphia, Bell was one of 10 children born to Anna and Leroy Bell, with Jamaican background on his mother’s side. Anna, who worked as a stenographer, was a pianist, and Leroy, who owned a fish market and restaurant, played accordion and Hawaiian guitar.

Their son was given drums at the age of four, followed a year later by piano lessons. He studied alongside the future black classical piano star Andr Watts, whose parents had settled in Philadelphia, but he also began to listen to R&B radio, impressed in particular by Little Anthony and the Imperials, whose records , written and produced in New York by Teddy Randazzo, showcased Anthony Gourdine’s high tenor voice against lush backdrops.

Bell and a friend, Kenny Gamble, formed a duo, Kenny and Tommy, which evolved into a vocal group called the Romeos. Neither, however, was destined for a performing career. After dropping out of high school to forge a career in music, Bell worked as a songwriter for a publishing company owned by singer Chubby Checker before joining the Cameo-Parkway label, where he served an apprenticeship in as a pianist, arranger and conductor.

Bell’s first success as a producer came with the Delfonics, featuring the high tenor of William Poogie Hart, from 1968 with La-La (Means I Love You). When that partnership ended after two years, he moved on to another Philadelphia vocal group, The Stylistics, whose lead singer, Russell Thompkins Jr, also possessed a distinctive high-pitched voice. Bell and his new songwriting partner, 23-year-old lyricist Linda Creed, achieved their first hit with the Stylistics Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart), which reached the Billboard Top 40 in 1971.

Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart), by Stylistics, written by Thom Bell and Linda Creed

It was followed by You Are Everything, Betcha By Golly Wow, Im Stone in Love With You and Break Up to Make Up, all reaching the Top 10, often using the high pitched sound of the electric sitar (played by session guitarist Bobby Eli ) as the main instrument.

Along with Gamble and Leon Huff, another pianist and songwriter, Bell formed a publishing company called Mighty Three Music. In 1972 Gamble and Huff launched a new label, Philadelphia International; the first of their many great hits, the OJays Back Stabbersused the Bells arrangement for brass and strings to add a touch of luxury to a record intended for the dancefloor, establishing a formula that made the label a natural successor to Motown.

The Spinners, formerly a lower-tier Motown band, were next to benefit from Bells’ expertise. On their hit series Ill Be Around, Could It Be Im Falling in Love, One of a Kind (Love Affair), ghetto child and Mighty Love Bell toughened up the sound to suit the band’s two lead singers, Bobby Smith and Philipp Wynne. Their artistic climax came in 1974 with Love Dont Love Nobody, a raw, deep ballad featuring Wynnes’ vocals and Bell’s gospel-soaked piano, but their biggest hit came the same year when the highly infectious Then Came You, a collaboration with Dionne Warwick, went to No. 1 on the US Billboard chart.

He recorded two albums with Johnny Mathis, but the sessions with Elton John in 1977 produced only three tracks, one of which, are you ready for love, had to wait for a reissue in 2003 before becoming a hit. In 1982 Bells remake of It’s gonna work a miraclewritten by Randazzo for the Royalettes in 1965, propelled singer Deniece Williams into the Top 10.

After a first marriage, to Sylvia, which ended in divorce in 1984, Bell moved to Seattle with his second wife, Vanessa. They built a house overlooking Bellingham Bay, Washington, in 1998. There, after retiring from the music business, he pursued his interest in food, using a library of over 1,500 cookbooks.

Vanessa survives him, along with four sons, Troy, Mark, Royal and Christopher, two daughters, Tia and Cybell, one sister, Barbara, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.