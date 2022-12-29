Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies of January 2023





With a new year comes a fresh list of Bollywood movies to look forward to. Usually, the first month of the year is quite light for movie releases, but Bollywood movies January 2023 are very big big star movies. So they are definitely something to look forward to. While 2022 was a pretty hit or miss with a variety of films that ranged from overrated to audiences overcoming them, 2023 could change all that. With a bit of luck. Kuttey is a major Bollywood film of January 2023 One of the most anticipated films of the new year is Kuttey. The film is a star-studded cast of unlikely actors portraying terrible characters who all go on a murder spree. The film features one of the greatest ensemble casts in recent memory with Arjun Kapoor, Tabu (Drishyam 2), Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra. But what makes Kuttey one of the most exciting Bollywood movies of January 2023 is the director. While Kuttey’s trailer may sound familiar in its tone and vibe, it looks like a movie from acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj, it’s not. But it’s close. The director is actually Bhardwaj’s son, Aaasmaan Bhardwaj. That’s why it definitely looks very familiar, at least from a visual and tonal aesthetic standpoint. The trailer also features some incredible moments of this insane cast doing terrible things and coming together, only to potentially stab each other at the same time. Kuttey is released on January 13, 2023. Mission Majnu is the streaming option for January 2023 From rookie director, Shantanu Bagchi comes a January 2023 Netflix Bollywood original movie, Mission Majnu. The movie starring Siddharth Malhotra seems like your typical nationalist spy action flick. The behind-the-scenes creators aren’t that well-known, which means this movie will be leaning on the broad shoulders of Malhotra himself. Although I like Malhotra as an actor, he is not the best dramatic performer. And the Mission Majnu trailer appears to be a simple action movie with dramatic and patriotic dialogue. Which is a bit cringe at this point in his career. Malhotra is great when he plays unconventional roles and stories. While his last Shershaah was a big hit, Thank God was a big flop. Let’s see if Mission Majnu can hand Malhotra a win among his rather uneven track record so far. Mission Majnu debuts on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Pathaan is the biggest Bollywood film of January 2023 Despite very few films being released in January, I think it’s safe to say that the most anticipated film, not only of the month but of the year, is Pathaan. The mega blockbuster starring Bollywood’s biggest star, Shahrukh Khan is releasing in January and all eyes are on it for many reasons. First, director Siddharth Anand provided one of Bollywood’s biggest pre-pandemic hits with War in 2019. The Pathaan trailer looks a lot like the slick action blockbuster that was War, even in visual aesthetics, so everyone is counting on it to replicate the same success with Pathaan. But another reason why Pathaan is going to do gangbusters is because of Khan himself. Bollywood’s biggest star has struggled in film during his recent outings. Not counting guest appearances and cameos, Khans 3’s later films were disappointments. Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero were not received favorably by critics or audiences. Having not directed a film since 2018, Pathaan is in many ways the stars’ great comeback vehicle. I mean, it’s not really a comeback, since the star didn’t lose any of his influence during those flops, but I’m sure they hurt. Pathaan looks to be the biggest action blockbuster of the year, and it sure looks pretty badass. Pathaan hits theaters on January 25, 2023. Which new Bollywood movie of January 2023 are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below. Source: To install Bollywood Hungama.

