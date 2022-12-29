Hollywood is falling apart – World of Reel





I don’t care if you love it or hate it Nicolas Winding Refn, but he’s 100% right when he talks about the current state of Hollywood. It’s not sustainable. Things change drastically and no one has found a way to stop the bleeding. Here is an excerpt from an interview Refn did on the Deadline podcast: Hollywood is very seductive and intoxicating, but it is also a system that is hopelessly collapsing. And I think they do it more than anything else. Who knows? I would like to do something grand and big, but I would like to keep my freedom, my impulse and my creative control. The theatrical market is in its own redefinition of existence. For the cinema to survive, we must go back and redo films. You also need an ecosystem that reflects the opportunities [] Streaming has also forced the theater market to reinvent itself. I don’t think the theater will ever disappear. I think theater will always exist, but it needs to be challenged to become better, more sufficient and more meaningful. Forget the pandemic for a second. We already know the devastating effect the virus has had on the industry. What I believe Refn is referring to are, in my eyes at least, the two main reasons why were in the hole that were in: netflix and disney. Netflix made streaming a hot commodity, everyone wanted to copy the plan they had. To the point now that virtually all major studios have a streaming platform. It’s also led to studios throwing their adult-oriented prestige movies on VOD just weeks after theatrical release. The Disney problem isn’t just relegated to Disney Plus. In fact, Disney Plus just copied what Netflix started. No, what Disney, Marvel’s studio, has influenced in the industry are IP blockbusters that lack soul and are made to continually ram a mosaic of products down our throats. The major studios are copying Disney’s plan, as simple as that. Only independent labels such as A24, NEON and IFC are left trying to save American cinema, which in itself is a losing battle. You can only get quality content from these small studios before they burn, eaten up by the big studio machines. There are exceptions. There are studios that will greenlight the passion projects of Scorsese, Nolan, Anderson, Tarantino, Coen and Spielberg, but these types of directors are fast becoming a dying breed. A change has to come fast and the answer is not with more comic book movies. As Refn says, it’s to start making movies again. Audiences crave good storytelling, but they seem lost in the Marvel show right now. You bring quality movies back to the big screen, movies that actually pull viewers in, pull them in with the power of cinema, and maybe those kinds of movies can start making money again. Although we’ll probably never go back to when a Dances With Wolves could make $400 million at the box office. Those days are long gone. Refn’s Copenhagen Cowboy premieres on Netflix on January 5th.

