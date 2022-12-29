If it were up to me, the Bollywood Boyz would be on WWE’s roster right now





Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James discusses the WWE title race of Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz. WWE’s 2017 Clash of Champions pay-per-view was the focus of Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James’ Oh…You Didn’t Know Podcast. The headliner of this show was Jinder Mahal challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Back then, Mahal was paired with Harv and Gurv Sihra aka The Bollywood Boyz. James, who was SmackDown’s Senior Writer at the time, praised Harv and Gurv and added that if it were up to him, The Bollywood Boyz would be on WWE’s roster right now. He is currently Senior Vice President of Live Events for the company. James believes they had more to offer and would be great representatives of WWE. 100 per cent [more could have been done with The Bollywood Boyz in WWE]. Big fan of the Singh brothers. Always have been. They’re great guys, they’re just great people and they’ve always loved me and my brothers and always had fun with them. I loved them as The Bollywood Boyz in NXT. I think they made great matches, they work well. They’re not the greatest guys in the world, but I think there’s an audience for that now. If it was up to me they would be on the roster right now and that’s honestly how I feel about these guys because I think they’re good kids and I think they’d be great employees and I think they would be excellent representatives of the company. Looking back on Jinder’s WWE Championship reign, Road Dogg recalled that there were producers who weren’t happy with Mahal being champion. I want people to realize that time walks on man. Some wrestling fans got hot about it [Jinder Mahal being WWE Champion] and I personally know some of them who were producers at the time [Road Dogg laughed] They were literally working with me, sitting next to me What are you gonna do? Are you gonna do this? And that doesn’t help. You’re just crazy and restless. You are not helping anyone. Get on board man. Let’s make it as good as it can be and that’s what you do and the people who hated it still hate it and the people who don’t hate it – like, if you were an LA person watching and this presentation with these guys and him going out, I don’t know, that’s something for me. It’s a sight to behold, you know? Mahal has been in action this week for WWE on their home shows. He fought Bray Wyatt in what was Wyatt’s first series of matches since WrestleMania 37. If quotes from this article are used, please credit the “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast with an H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcripts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postwrestling.com/2022/12/29/road-dogg-if-it-was-up-to-me-the-bollywood-boyz-would-be-on-wwes-roster-right-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos