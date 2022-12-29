4 Bollywood celebrities who are betting big on Indian startups

Keep an eye on the startup space as celebrities jump on the Indian startup bandwagon.

India is a hotbed of start-up activity and many Bollywood celebrities are investing in some of the most promising ventures. These investments not only provide much-needed capital to these fledgling businesses, but also massive media exposure, which can go a long way in attracting other investors and customers. Let’s learn more about the following four celebrities who have been active investors in the Indian startup scene.

Ranveer Singh

Image courtesy of Flickr.com

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the latest celebrities to bet big on Indian startups. The actor has invested an undisclosed amount in Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) beauty and personal care brand Sugar Cosmetics. This investment is close to Funding of $50 million which the company raised from L Catterton in June 2022.

Speaking about her first investment, Ranveer said: I’m proud to partner with a brand that believes in empowering women. I’ve admired Sugars’ ability to build a tremendous fan following over the year. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and to help the brand provide Indian women with access to premium, quality makeup products specially formulated for them. Through this partnership, Sugar expects to be able to leverage new customer acquisition channels, especially with Gen Z and the millennial audience in India.

Founded by Vineeta Singh in 2015 as a D2C company, Sugar Cosmetics grew rapidly and ventured into offline commerce in 2017. Today, Sugar has over 35,000 outlets in over 500 cities in India, making it one of the Fastest Growing Local Beauty Brands in India.

Katrina Kaif

Image courtesy of Flickr

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has decided to invest in the health and wellness sectors. After launching her make-up brand Kay Beauty (in association with Nykaa) in 2019, Kaif invested an undisclosed amount into beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa through a secondary transaction in 2020. When asked why she chose to invest in the company, the actress attributed it to her familiarity with leadership and Nykaa’s growth in the market, so she felt it was a logical step to invest. Prior to that, in 2018, Kaif had also purchased around USD 243,000 (INR 2.02 crore) challenges in the society.

Over the years, Kaif has shown she’s adept at taking risks, and that bet has paid off. On November 10, 2021, Nykaa was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at a prime 78% and 79% respectively. Kaif’s holdings have thus earned ten times the reward of his portfolio thanks to this investment. Founded in 2012, Nykaa has more than 100 stores in India and sells over 4,000 beauty and wellness brands online and offline now.

Deepika Padukone

Image courtesy of Pinterest

While Deepika Padukone has enjoyed significant success as an actress, her business endeavors have also proven profitable. After establishment KA Enterprises LLP to help with the hassle and paperwork of investments in 2014, Padukone invested money in several startups. Its impressive investment portfolio consists of many promising startups, including furniture rental platform Furlenco and beauty market Purplle.

Padukone continued to make headlines for backing several top startups recently. In 2019, Bellatrix Aerospace, a startup developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IIS), received funding in a pre-Series A round, where the actress was one of the main investors for this project.

In 2020, Padukone invested in the affordable electric taxi company BluSmart. The same year, too participated in the seed funding round worth US$3.2 million for FrontRow, a learning platform with classes taught by celebrities from various creative fields like music, sports and comedy.

In 2021, Padukone invested an undisclosed amount in a $2.6 million seed round for digital pet care platform Supertails.com.

Amitabh Bachchan

Image reproduced with the kind permission of Flickr.com

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has always been interested in supporting startups, and his business has been successful. In 2013, Bachchan signed as brand ambassador for the local search engine Just Dial when it was launched. He also invested about $7,561 (INR 6.27 lakh) in it and his shares grew to $795,948 (INR 6.6 crore) in seven months.

In 2015, Bachchan made its first international investment in the Singapore-based company Child, a company that offers both online cloud storage and digital currency microloans. In just two years, the value of his investment has increased 70 times and he has earned over US$13.5 million (INR112 crore).

In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan invested an undisclosed amount in the edtech startup Educisfun, its first investment in the sector. Bachchan was also one of the investors which invested an undisclosed amount in Macmerise Celfie, a company that deals in licensed products from Marvel, Disney and Star Wars. The company raised US$1 million in March this year in a Series A funding round.

With the potential for huge returns and the opportunity to be part of something truly transformational, it’s no wonder more and more celebrities are betting big on Indian startups. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these companies and what other celebrities will get involved!

Header image courtesy of Flickr