A first glimpse of the Super Nintendo world at Universal Studios Hollywood

‘Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge’ in Bowser’s Castle is the crown jewel of ‘Super Nintendo’ … [+] World.’ Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Say Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is highly anticipated by gamers and theme park fans would be an understatement. Even casual visitors had been eagerly awaiting its arrival for years.

Announced in 2016, inaugurated in 2018, the collaboration with the multi-billion dollar Japanese video game company will open to the public in Los Angeles on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Universal’s official updates have given potential customers a taste of what’s to come. Yet many of the finer details and winning nuances of the park’s lower lot themed area have remained under wraps. That is, until now.

In the days leading up to Christmas, a handful of journalists were given tours of the new world. Prior to this, only those involved in the project had been allowed inside. So what’s behind Super Nintendo World facade mimicking a mound and the iconic green Warp Pipe that are currently visible? The pipe, which will allow guests to enter the country, is a big deal in itself and this is where the adventure begins.

“We’re coming out the other side and what’s happening here is very important to Nintendo and to us because it’s the magic element that takes us into the land,” said Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative. , as we entered the highly anticipated area. . He and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto paid close attention to this right and made sure it was exactly what was needed. It’s simple, classic, but very effective.

What awaits folks on the other side is a truly immersive 360-degree world where, aside from the occasional minimal peek, the only thing visible from outside the zone is the sky above. Because of this, it feels like a different place, not just a section of the theme park. All of that has been left out. The soundtrack, area buzz, and a plethora of animated characters also help drown out outside distractions.

“There is a story behind the whole country,” added Corfino. “Princess Peach has a Golden Mushroom, which was stolen from her. Your mission, if you accept it, is to retrieve the Golden Mushroom.”

Those who accept have two options. The first is to play for fun by moving around the area and enjoying four interactive games scattered throughout the space. The second is to elevate the experience and maintain customer scores by purchasing Power-Up Bands, which can be purchased at kiosks and park stores. They cost $40 each.

These further gamify the experience and allow participants to, among other things, collect coins by hitting question mark blocks or activating elements embedded in the space. There’s even a place to save your high scores at the end of your visit. This is where you can see your rank compared to those before you (and after, as it doesn’t reset).

‘Super Nintendo World’ at Universal Studios Hollywood officially opens to the public Friday, … [+] February 17, 2023 Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

But that’s not all. Corfino added that the Power-Up band also doubles as an amiibo, which is linked to your supported Nintendo game at home and will also save your points. “The more points you get when you come back here, some things will even go up in our game, depending on your score,” he added.

Don’t be put off by the technology. You shouldn’t feel intimidated if you’re not a hardcore gamer or Nintendo enthusiast.

“I always say there are three types of people on the planet,” Corfino reflected. “There are the hardcore gamers, and they will know more than me. Then there are the people who play the game, so they will buy one and do it. Finally, some people don’t play, don’t. I want to play, but I want to come and have fun here, there is something for everyone.

The first iteration of Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. The version at Universal Studios Hollywood will officially open to the public on Friday, February 17, 2023, making it the first major video game-focused land in the United States. A second will open at Universal Orlando Resort in 2023 as part of the new Epic Universe park.

Super Nintendo World will also feature character encounters, themed dining at the Toadstool Café, which features a menu of Nintendo-inspired dishes, and the Nintendo-centric store, 1-Up Factory, which will cover all of those merchandise needs.

The jewel in the Super Nintendo World crown, and what most guests will likely rush for is the revolutionary ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Before riders even board the IP-inspired augmented reality attraction, there’s an impressive immersive live experience that takes you through various themed areas, including a section featuring Yoshi and a trippy mushroom kingdom, plus a workshop and library.

“If you look closely at some of the book titles, you can tell this guy is pretty focused on winning races. There are cannonball designs, and we’ll see how he plans to win,” Corfino described in crossing the line. . “There’s something about surviving Rainbow Road, which is one of our scenes in the race. There are battle tactics books and the airship owner’s manual, and we also see the airship in the journey.”

After riding through the final section of the queue, themed around Bowser’s Boiler Room, guests pause before entering the ride’s pre-show area, where they receive their mission training. The first room explains the visor of the AR

AR

the glasses will snap into place. The second room is where we learn to play the game and score points.

“You’re going to get to the vehicle, you’re going to have a steering wheel, and we have two buttons where you can throw, but that doesn’t mean you’re throwing in that direction,” Corvino explained. “Your glasses are your eyes on the world. You throw everywhere your eyes look, up, down all around. That’s how you aim in this game.”

“It’s really important that you understand that. It’s like learning any new game, but people get a feel for it.”

One of the last pre-show areas before guests can ride “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” inside … [+] ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Universal Studios Hollywood. Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Revolutionary helmets are just one of the items created specifically for riding. “We had to start working on this quite early in the process,” the vice president recalled. “It’s a product. It’s easy to find something that works once or twice, or maybe even a hundred times, but when you’re talking about 7,000 of these items, they have to work year after year. I I can’t speak highly enough of the team that developed them. They did an amazing job.”

His advice, after driving Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge sometimes? “You’re prompted by a Chevron, which is basically those red arrows that you’ll see with your AR glasses,” Corfino explained. “Those are cues to shoot. The other thing is you’re throwing things at Bower’s team, so all I can say is anything orange or horned is bad. Come on -y.”

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will use a combination of AR, projection mapping technology, LED screens and animated physics to create an immersive and interactive gaming environment around goggle-wearing players as they race along a track moving racing as a member of Team Mario.

“In a perfect world, you seamlessly create the illusion that everything is one world,” the VP of Creative summed up. Also, what happens along the way influences the outcome, so the ending is rarely the same.

Overall, Corfino is understandably very proud of the results. It’s the first new ground from scratch at Universal Studios Hollywood since The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened in 2016.

“I think we do a really good job of trying to put you in an environment or an experience, whether that’s Harry Potter or Despicable Mebut it was an opportunity to immerse yourself in a gaming experience. Only the geography of where we are was conducive to building this very immersive, fully enclosed environment that is captivating.”

He continued, “We’re used to more movie-based IP. It’s a game. Miyamoto-san, the creator of it all, was instrumental throughout the process, because we had to take what we didn’t know about the game. , themed experiences and immersive environments and mixing them. It’s been an incredibly collaborative process. We talk with our partners almost daily, and they come out frequently. It’s a collaboration and a wonderful partnership.

the Super Nintendo World The opening kicks off 2023 in style for Nintendo in a historic year for the brand. Not only does it mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the Mario Brothers. arcade game, but in April the animation Super Mario Bros movie. lands in theaters.

“It’s perfect timing,” Corfino concluded. “It was on purpose. I don’t think it’s surprising that in 2024 the Universal Studios Studio Tour is also celebrating its 60th anniversary. It’s just a good time to see where we’ve come from, where we’re at. are. , and it’s an exciting time to look ahead because there are some interesting things going on.”