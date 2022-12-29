In Hollywood, the state of negotiation is a whole new ballgame, again – Deadline

A brilliant negotiator, Lew Wasserman was the ex-agent who presided over the vast media empire MCA Universal from his black tower. He preferred black suits and austere desks and seemed to convey stress as he wandered around his realm.

Wasserman always seemed to be in a state of negotiation: he not only struck deals for new projects, but also agreements with unions and guilds for the entire industry and antitrust agreements governing acquisitions like Decca Records . He even helped broker divorce deals for stars he once represented like Clark Gable and Myrna Loy.

Wasserman probably would have relished this Hollywood moment, as everything in Hollywood seems to be in a state of negotiation with everyone wanting a bigger slice of the pie. Writers and directors feel underpaid, their backends cut, and are ready to strike for more. Players feel marginalized by the majors’ revised deal structures. CEOs feel tormented for overly optimistic revenue projections and for misleading Wall Street about the content costs of the streaming revolution.

The reason Wasserman would be comfortable amidst all of this is that he survived and thrived during a relatively similar period of disruption five decades ago. Everything in Hollywood was changing as a whole new breed of entrepreneur besieged the industry and ushered in new ground rules for doing business.

Lew Wasserman circa 1970s, from ‘The Last Mogul: The Life and Times of Lew Wasserman’ ThinkFilm/courtesy Everett Collection

Hollywood no longer belonged to Jack Warner or Louis B Mayer. The owners of the studios were suddenly characters like Rupert Murdoch of the newspapers; or Ted Turner, the “mouth of the South”, of broadcasting; or even Steve Ross, a former funeral director who owned a limo business before taking over Warner Bros and Time Inc.

Faced with new mandates and new personalities, virtually every artist in Hollywood seemed to decide to go into business. Writers like Joe Eszterhas or Shane Black no longer waited for script assignments; instead, they wrote their scripts for their own companies and auctioned them off, raking in as much as $4-5 million per transaction.

Directors like Steven Spielberg or Francis Coppola sought funding for their own ventures, demanding ownership of the “content” they now created.

Indeed, the whole talent negotiation process has taken on a drastically different perspective, with players deciding to conduct their own negotiations rather than expecting their reps to serve – or unserve – them.

Interestingly, as a young journalist in Hollywood, I witnessed this transformation from a unique perspective. This is because the media has sometimes been placed in the middle of the negotiations.

It all started with a chance meeting with a young publicist who was excited because he had just signed baseball’s two most important pitchers: Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Why do pitchers need a press officer? ” I asked him. “They get enough attention every time they win a game.”

“But they want to be movie stars, not pitchers,” the publicist said. “The Dodgers refuse to negotiate a sufficient deal with them and don’t even want to meet their agents, so they want to split up and become actors.”

“I can’t believe it,” I said. “They are stars.”

“But this is baseball and ball clubs are old fashioned with their talent. I’m meeting the ballplayers for lunch, so if you don’t believe me, why don’t you join us? »

Within minutes I found myself at the Brown Derby listening to the complaints of two very bright and eloquent athletes who were rebelling against the tight negotiating style of their team management. They clearly hoped that my newspaper, the New York Times, would further their cause – albeit inadvertently. They wanted three-year, million-dollar contracts; the team offered half.

The result: the two were now in rehearsals for roles in a film titled Warning Blow and also featured an ABC television series. “I like the idea of ​​creating something, not just throwing a ball,” said Koufax, who was clearly smart and ambitious.

With their help, I created a Time history of their negotiations, detailing their “demands”. I realized I was being used to some extent, but it was a good story and their point was valid.

The story ran and their employers panicked. The offers for both launchers have improved dramatically.

Within two weeks I received a phone call from another great talent. Sean Connery was angry. He had made two James Bond films, seen their takings skyrocket, and had also researched lucrative offers for a range of James Bond merchandise.

He now wanted to have a drink with me to discuss a “report” on his career plans.

Sean Connery in “From Russia With Love” in 1963 Everett

A quick-witted man, Connery was candid about our odd relationship. He was giving me an “interview” saying he didn’t want to do any more Bond pictures under the existing formula. Instead, he envisioned a Broadway play.

Bond producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli would surely read the Time article and understand his predicament. He couldn’t afford to lose his star if the Time indicated that it was a probability. New negotiations were necessary.

Again, my personal role was in question and Connery understood my concern. I was used as a negotiating pawn. So was the Time. But it was a damn good story. And it was also true – Connery thought about walking.

Connery got his raise. He and I even had a drink to celebrate.

And I made a resolution: given this new era of self-negotiation, I would stay on the sidelines from now on. If a star, or a baseball player, approached me with such a proposal, I reminded them to call their agent. If a new deal was made, then I would write the article as an innocent bystander.

Eventually, a sense of order was restored in Hollywood. The new owners began to fall back on more conservative ways of doing business. Writers and directors were also not doing very well with their newly funded ventures and were irritated by the commercial demands of fundraising and financial disclosures.

As for me, instead of writing about obscure Hollywood business practices, I went to work as a studio manager.

But I never managed to reach an agreement neither with Connery nor with Koufax and Drysdale.

But I had good seats at their games.