Velodrome construction scheduled for next year will bring 248 jobs to Coatesville – Daily Local





COATESVILLE All obstacles have been overcome and the inauguration is scheduled for 2023 for a national sports and events center in Coatesville. The nearly $80 million project, 15 years in development, is expected to generate 248 jobs, including around 100 permanent. City officials hope construction will be completed in time for the 2024 Olympics. The multi-sport event and entertainment facility will include the National Velodrome, the first permanent indoor velodrome in the Eastern United States. The NSEC recently received total government funding of $9 million to support land development at the 24-acre site in the center of Coatesville, which has a population of 14,000. The 245,000 square foot facility will have approximately 2,500 fixed seats. A velodrome belt will surround a floor allowing for concerts, sporting events and even conventions. The facility will be minutes from the Courtyard by Mariott near Route 82. The NSEC would provide cycle track racing for local, Olympic and world caliber athletes. Developers and city officials expect the project, which sits near the new train station currently under construction, to provide a significant economic boost to the ongoing downtown revitalization. According to the Crosby Wood development team, Rick Mayer, Patrick Kinzeler and David Chauner: This is a major step in the revitalization of Coatesville and for the advancement of American track cycling. The 245,000 square foot indoor venue will include the 2,500 seat velodrome arena with changing rooms, a trackside bistro and 12,000 square feet of retail space. A 40,000 square foot connected lot will house an athlete performance center, multiple sports fields, a boys and girls club, a family entertainment center, meeting rooms and more. Funding for the $70 million NSEC project will come through public-private partnerships in association with the Chester County Economic Development Council, regional banks and the Velodrome Development Foundation led by Honorary Chairman, Greg LeMond. Last year, Coatesville City Council approved the sale of the apartments, the largest plot in town, to IDG Development, a Coatesville-based joint venture led by New Heritage Properties of Coatesville. The directors of IDG are Rick Mayer of Guilford, Connecticut, and Crosby Wood, Patrick Kinzeler and David Chauner of Chester County. Our entire development team is extremely grateful to our state partners for recognizing the importance of this project and the economic impact it will have not only on the town of Coatesville, but on the entire region. This land development funding will support the entire project, Wood said.

