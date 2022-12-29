How ‘Babylon’ Brings Back Old Hollywood – Flaws and All

In Babylon, Manny Torres (Diego Calva) is a child with a dream in Hollywood during the silent era. I’ve always wanted to be part of something bigger, something that lasts, that means something, something bigger than life! he exclaims during a cocaine-fuelled pow-wow with young actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie).

Production designer Florencia Martin can understand. Hailing from Angeleno who, like so many others, grew up in the shadows of Hollywood, she assumed the dream factory was closed to people like her. But after studying theater sets and costumes at Carnegie Mellon University, she landed a job on Mad Men in 2008, working in the art department as an assistant.

I just loved being on set and creating these worlds, says Martin. From there I worked towards production design, my ultimate goal.

In 2021, she achieved that status with Licorice Pizza, receiving her first major feature production design credit on a project that was nominated for three Oscars. Now she’s followed up with two movies in the Oscars mix this year Ana de Armas The picture of Marilyn Monroe, Blonde and Babylon, director Damien Chazelles delirium tackles Hollywood in the era of silence and the transition to walkie-talkies.

Outdoor production scenes were common in early Hollywood cinema, like this Gold Rush-era saloon in which the character of Nellie (Margot Robbie) gets her big break. (Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures)

Los Angeles was a kaleidoscope of architecture that you still see today, says Martin. Among the films 120 sets, she cites the Spanish Mission Revival mansion inhabited by the declining star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), the Craftsman house in which Manny lives or the Spanish Gothic castle of the producer Don Wallachs (Jeff Garlin) and the house of the chronicler gossip Elinor. St-Jean (John Smart), which was filmed in Pasadenas Castle Green, built in the 1890s before anyone had ever heard of Hollywood.

Like Julia Morgan’s design for Hearst Castle, a patchwork of architectural styles from Frankenstein, LA showcased artistic inspirations from everywhere. Instead of heading to San Simeon for the Hearst party scene in which Nellie purges herself of pretentious airs (and much more), Martin and his team looked at the old Hearst Beach House, built for starlet Marion Davies and now known as the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica.

When that didn’t work out, they considered the Hearsts Beverly Hills estate (also designed by Morgan), which was used in The Godfather. Finally, they arrived at an Italianate Beaux-Arts mansion on West Adams, formerly owned by Fatty Arbuckle’s neighbor Busby Berkeley. These places all came with film history, Martin notes.

Babylon begins with a shower of elephant poop, which may sound like a crude joke, but is actually a metaphor for what this city does to wannabes and has-beens. Said pachyderm is on his way to a mansion in Bel-Air, at the time still a dusty desert mountain, for a party hosted by movie mogul Wallach. What follows is a highly choreographed bacchanalia set in the lavish Wallach Salon, an exotic Spanish Gothic Revival space that is actually the lobby of the downtown Ace Theater, built for United Artists in 1927 by the architectural firm Walker & Eisen.

Damien and I really wanted to create a terrifying experience for when they got into sound, says set designer Florencia Martin, with big giant lights and this spider web of microphones above your head. (Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures)

When we were looking for the Ace Theater for one of our movie premieres, the second we walked into the lobby we said we were going to shoot here, Martin recalls, noting that the production was helped by the pandemic, which had left the theater empty and available. Martins’ team installed parquet flooring, built a bandstand for live jazz accompaniment, and transformed all the doors to look like openings into the house.

The exterior of the mansion, a castle-like structure of the era, was built in Lancaster by Hancock Park developer Richard Peter Shea. It was also the site of lavish parties like the one depicted in the film, with a facade that required practical and digital augmentation. But the film’s biggest challenge was a battlefield backdrop for a climactic kiss between Conrad and his leading lady in his final silent movie, the cornerstone of his career. It took 900 extras working in 110 degree heat for three days.

Less stressful were the many sets within sets, such as the outdoor production stages common at the time. A sprawling lot teems with performers and movie sets, some under construction, some in front of the cameras, and others being hit by a jungle, an Asian town, or a gold rush-era saloon in which Nellie gets her big break.

The interior of the Spanish Mission Revival mansion inhabited by fading star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) in Babylon is full of detail. (Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures)

What we wanted to do was really project what it was like to make cinema without sound. So you could run around, go wild with structures going up and down, Martin recalls. It’s one of my favorite settings in the film, because it really represents the ethos of what it felt like to have these dreamers fabricating their environments and destroying them at the same time.

More difficult than erasing modern signage at Paramount and obscuring modern air conditioning ducts, sets had to be built on soundstages where filmmakers were first exposed to the tyranny of audio, marking the end of the era of freewheeling silence. Damien and I really wanted to create a terrifying experience for when they step into sound, this sarcophagus of a studio, says Martin. So you step into the sound, dark with big giant lights and this spider web of microphones above your head.

For Licorice Pizza, Martin recreated the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, a time and place not far from his own experience growing up in different parts of LA. For Babylon, she recreated Hollywood in the 1920s, a time and place not far from her heart. As a first-generation Latina and American, and following in Manny’s footsteps, I’ve worked very hard to get to this point, she says, checking the name of the film’s main character.

With Babylon marking her third major film as production designer, she’s not yet anticipating an Oscar nod, just enjoying the work ahead. To even be able to create this film, to have the resources to build a film studio, to recreate the era of silence and to shoot in all these different architectures, that in itself has been such an impressive journey.