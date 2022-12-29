AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors Elects Denise Dee Clark and Keri Putnam as Company Directors, Effective January 1, 2023 | Company

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 29, 2022–

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: AMC), the largest theater exhibitor in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the world, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors elected Denise Dee Clark and Keri Putnam to the CMA Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023.

They will each serve as a Class III director of the company with a term expiring at the company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, and at that meeting they will be re-elected thereafter.

Separately, Lee Wittlinger, chief executive of leading private investment firm Silver Lake, has been a director of AMC since 2018 and will step down from his board position at the end of the year, as is standard practice. general after the exit of Silver Lakes from an investment. Silver Lake sold its stake in AMC in January 2021.

With the appointments of Ms. Clark and Ms. Putnam, as well as the resignation of Mr. Wittlinger, AMC has made significant progress in meeting its diversity goals, as three of AMC’s nine directors will be women, compared to one in eight currently.

Carrie Putnam

Keri Putnam is CEO and Founder, Creative Producer, Strategic Advisor and Senior Media Executive who has nurtured, developed and produced bold original content from new and established talent throughout her career. In 2022, Putnam launched Putnam Pictures to produce movies and TV shows from creators with a distinct and adventurous vision. Previously, from 2010 to 2021, she was CEO of the Sundance Institute which ran the Sundance Film Festival and, therefore, is an expert in the world of independent cinema and film distribution. Prior to her Sundance stint, Putnam served as President of Production at Miramax Films, and during her four-year tenure, Miramax Films garnered 34 Oscar nominations and seven wins.

Dee Clark

Dee Clark is a global information technology executive who has successfully led technical groups for various consumer giants: Este Lauder, Hasbro, Mattel, Warner Music, MCI Systemhouse and Apple Computer. Dee has been an Independent Director for United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) for 10 years. She previously served on the board of directors of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Caesars Entertainment Corporation, as well as the board of directors of the National AIDS Fund, the SAP Consumer Products Advisory Council (10 years), and the Women in Technology Institute.

Regarding the announcements, AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron said:

I extend my deepest and most sincere thanks to Lee Wittlinger for his many years of service to AMC as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Throughout his tenure, before and during the pandemic, his contributions and guidance have been invaluable to me and to AMC. In the more than thirty years that I have served on boards, I have never met a better director than Lee Wittlinger. I also look forward in my excitement to welcoming Dee Clark and Keri Putnam as new directors to the AMC Board of Directors. Their experience and leadership will be invaluable assets to our company, our guests and our shareholders. I look forward to working with them and seeing the contributions they will make as members of our Board of Directors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s full board of directors will now include:

Adam M. Aron Chairman of the Board and CEO; former CEO of each of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc., NBAs Philadelphia 76ers, Vail Resorts, and Norwegian Cruise Line, as well as serving as Chief Marketing Officer of United Airlines and Hyatt Hotels & Resorts

Denise Dee Clark Global CIO who has led technical groups for various consumer giants including Este Lauder, Hasbro, Mattel, Warner Music, MCI Systemhouse and Apple Computer

Howard W. ‘Hawk’ Koch, Jr. Film producer, director of The Koch Company, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America

Philip Lader – Senior Advisor to Morgan Stanley Institutional Securities; former U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. Jamess, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Deputy White House Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President, and Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. Also former Chairman of WPP plc

Gary F. Locke Business consultant and owner of Locke Global Strategies; former Governor of Washington, United States Secretary of Commerce, and United States Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China

Kathleen M. Pawlus Retired partner of Ernst and Young, LLP, having served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer of his firm Global Assurance

Keri Putnam Producer, consultant and executive with decades of experience in leadership roles in commercial film and television and non-profit arts. Former CEO of the Sundance Institute and President of Production at Miramax Films

Anthony J. Saich Director of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation as well as Daewoo Professor of International Affairs at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government

Adam J. Sussman President of Epic Games; formerly Chief Digital Officer of Nike, Inc.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest motion picture exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe, and the largest in the world with approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide. AMC has driven innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power reclining seats; provide enhanced food and beverage choices; generate greater customer engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile applications; offering premium large-format experiences and streaming a wide variety of content, including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

