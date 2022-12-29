Where to party on New Year’s Day

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s annual roundup of the city’s hottest NYE events and parties.

THE 1 HOTEL – HARRIET’S ROOFTOP

West Hollywood hasn’t seen a living room as tall as Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Its panoramic view is the star of the show; and this New Year’s Eve, we’re taking it to the next level with a live DJ spinning dynamic mashups. With the shimmering backdrop of the Los Angeles skyline as the backdrop, the city’s celebrities will dance and mingle, helping themselves to a five-hour premium open bar. Get a VIP package for luxuries like bottle service and reserved seating. From the vast greenery that fills the penthouse to the twinkling garlands, Harriet’s Rooftop is nothing short of majestic! Join us this NYE ​​as we count down to 2023 and fire up the new year

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

THE 1 HOTEL – JUNIPER LOUNGE

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

NYE 2023 WITH TY$ AT NIGHTINGALE PLAZA

Celebrate the New Year in West Hollywood with DJ Orator and Dre Sinatra and hip-hop superstar Ty Dolla $ign at Nightingale Plaza. This NYE, experience the best Hip-Hop party in LA at this hip nightclub with a cash bar and open bar, plush decor and a trendy 21+ crowd. Come dressed to kill as you step out of 2022 and into the new year surrounded by a gorgeous crowd in West Hollywood’s luxury party epicenter.

rossignolplazanye.com

2023 BOOTSY BELLOWS NYE

Bootsy Bellows offers one of the best New Year’s Eve events on the infamous Sunset Strip. No matter the night, Bootsy is always populated by chic partiers, influencers and, of course, celebrities from A to Z. And this NYE ​​will be no different. The super-hot West Hollywood nightclub throws a party to remember; brimming with amenities like a premium 5-hour open bar, free midnight champagne toast, and a special live DJ spinning the hottest tracks from Top 40, Hip-Hop, House, and Mash-Up to keep the party busy in the New Year. For a taste of celebrity-studded nightlife action in Los Angeles, look no further than Bootsy Bellows – Hollywood’s hottest ticket to the good life. It’s going to be a wild NYE at this LA cherry party pad.

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

NEW YEAR’S PARTY 2023 DRAGONFLY HOLLYWOOD

Join the city’s savvy revelers at Dragonfly Hollywood, LA Hip-Hop’s hottest nightlife spot, for an electrifying NYE night. An hour-long premium bar keeps the party fueled and a special live DJ – with the help of the state-of-the-art sound system – presides over the dance floor with sizzling sets of Hip-Hop, Top 40, Reggaeton and everything in between. At noon, grab a complimentary champagne and join the crowds for a live countdown led by a DJ. For a taste of the high life, opt for a VIP package with exclusive table and bottle service, reserved seating and fast-track entry

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

NEW YEAR 2023 POPPY

Poppy opens its exclusive doors this New Year’s Eve for a megawatt celebration that will rock LA. NYE Night at Poppy picks up steam with a 5-hour premium open bar serving craft cocktails, bubbles and infusions. Patrons can dance the night away to live DJs who spin the hottest top 40s, hip-hop and house in open format. Before the stroke of midnight, raise a complimentary glass of champagne and join the DJ in a live countdown to the New Year. To party like Hollywood royalty, choose from a selection of VIP packages offering priority entry, reserved seating and bottle service.

jbpnye.cravetickets.com

BOHEMIAN DAY

Celebrate an unforgettable night at La Boheme x French Tuesdays Official NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY! Featuring live performances with aerials, burlesque dancers, DJs and more! We will be offering a special NYE dinner for $85 per person.

New Year’s Eve Cabaret by French Tuesdays (General Admission Tickets) Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 19:00 | Eventbrite

THE DEN AT SUNSET

It’s that time of year again! Come pop bottles all night long on NYE at The Den.

DJ Space will be spinning and The Den has all sorts of tables to reserve, including very luxurious options. The dinner specials will be running late, the champagne will be flowing and the dance floor will be a party.

Tickets available on their website.

NYE Tickets 2023 | The Den at Sunset | American restaurant and bar in West Hollywood, California

BOA STEAKHOUSE & KATANA

Let the countdown begin! BOA and Katana have created a special prix fixe menu to celebrate the new year, complete with live music, party favors and a midnight champagne toast.

Home | IDG (innovativedining.com)

EMPLOYEES ONLY

Dance the night away this New Year’s Eve at Employees Only with the sounds of DJ Veggi Beats Join Employees Only + ring in 2023 EO style with a premium 5-hour open bar, appetizer platter, photo booth and a midnight toast.

New Years Eve at Employees Only LA Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 21:00 | Eventbrite

SOUL MATE

Ring in the New Year with Tapas & Speakeasy by Soulmate! Early and late seating includes a handmade 4-5 course tapas menu featuring some of Soulmate’s most popular dishes and exciting new things to try. Later seats also include a champagne toast, live DJs pumping out great music, and a midnight balloon drop. Check out our extensive cocktail list with choices for every palate, or treat yourself to a bottle of champagne to wave goodbye to 2022!

NYE 2022 | My website (soulmateweho.com)

THE ABBEY

Celebrate the New Year the right way! Book your tables today for The Abbey’s Black & Gold Midnight Soir!

gay bar | The Abbey Food & Bar – West Hollywood | West Hollywood (theabbeyweho.com)

EPs & LPs

EP & LP invites you to join them for their two-tier New Year’s Eve Discotheque, which will feature both EP & LP tiers for the very first time.

All-inclusive tickets are $75 per person, which includes two hours of open bar and aperitifs spent between 8 and 10 p.m. DJs will be playing all night to usher in the New Year with bottle service packages available for bands. Come dance until 2023.

NEW YEARS EVE DISCOTHEQUE Tickets to EP & LP in West Hollywood by EP & LP | Tixr

SKYBAR AT THE MONDRIAN

Join Sky Bar as they elegantly ring out 2023 extravagantly. Wear your most stylish cocktail attire and come celebrate the new year with delicious cocktails, the tasty sounds of DJ Eric Sharp, original art installations and, of course, the breathtaking backdrop of one of the best Los Angeles locations.

NEW 2023 at Skybar at Mondrian [4-Hour Premium Open Bar] Tickets, Sat., Dec. 31 2022 at 20:00 | Eventbrite

SMALL HERMITAGE

Celebrate the New Year at the Petit Ermitage. Book a suite over the weekend to enjoy dinner and drinks for two on New Year’s Eve. It feels good to start over.

Small Hermitage | Holidays in Los Angeles

MICKY’S

Welcome to the new year at Mickys Weho! Get ready for a festive New Year’s Eve on Saturday December 31, where you can dance the night away until 4am on two floors! Includes: 2 dance floors | 2 live DJ sets | Go Go Dancers | Party until 4am.

Micky’s NYE ​​- Saturday, December 31 – Micky’s West Hollywood (mickys.com)

COLLECTIVE ARTLOUNGE

Our New Year’s Eve, highlight 23, is an all-inclusive evening of performances, music and art at our La Brea location. Tickets include all-night access to the event with live performances by local poets hosted by West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace, an hour of comedy with headliner Jamie Loftus, starring featured Audrey Stewart and host Valerie Tosi, a live musical performance by Long The beach indie-pop band Tetra Collective and vinyl DJ Fernando Aguilar.

Artlounge Collective

THE WEST HOLLYWOOD EDITION ROOF ON THE ROOF

Perched on the 14th floor of The West Hollywood EDITION, The Roof offers breathtaking views of the city skyline; a perfect backdrop as the sky lights up with fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

All guests will be able to enjoy a selection of canapes by star chef John Fraser, a decadent dessert station, an open bar, a DJ set and a midnight champagne toast.

Rooftop New Year’s Eve – Reception – The West Hollywood EDITION – West Hollywood, CA | Knock | Tock (exploretock.com)

STACHE WEST HOLLYWOOD

RAISE our minds, hearts and lives in 2023! Looking for something different to do in Weho for New Years Eve? Join us for an elevated Stache experience. Champagne for the table, followed by dinner hosted by NYE Stache where you choose your starter and main course from a fixed price menu. Add indulgences like dessert and an absinthe ritual to round out your dining experience.

Immersive live entertainment elements throughout the night will lead the crowd on a thunderous live countdown and toast to the new year with a glass of champagne and party favors. Dance the night away with a live DJ playing an open format of pop remixes and top 40 hip-hop hits.

ELEVATE | Stache West Hollywood New Years Eve 2023 Tickets, Sat, Dec 31 2022 at 20:00 | Eventbrite

MERIS

Join Merois for New Year’s Eve with a special prefix menu and celebrate with a midnight toast and live music! This event will cost $350 per person and bottle service will be available.

The cost of $350 is paid at the time of reservation, includes taxes but not tip or drinks. Merois does not offer refunds for special events.

Merois | Offers (sevenrooms.com)

CONSERVATORY

For NYE, the Conservatory will host a Great Gatsby-themed party for $125 per person, guests will enjoy a DJ, cabaret dancers, sparkling midnight toast, interactive food and drink stations , a champagne room in the Society room and many other surprises. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., cocktail or Great Gatsby outfit requested. And don’t forget the New Year’s Hangover Brunch!

Book your NYE Gatsby party! Event With Conservatory on Resy

THE CLASSIC CAT

Celebrate NEW YEAR 2023 at Classic Cat! Join them for their NYE dinner, nightlife, and midnight champagne toast!

Enjoy the chef’s 4-course New Year’s Eve dinner and ring in the new year with bottle service!

For reservations, email [email protected]

The Classic Cat (theclassiccatla.com)