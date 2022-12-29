Bollywood roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Sushmita Mukherjee, Shagun Pandey, and many more…





Bengaluru- Rashmika Mandanna is again accused of having "forgotten and despised her roots". This comes days after she angered netizens for showing no gratitude to the production house for giving her a break from Kannada cinema. The 'Pushpa' star, whose Hindi film 'Mission Majnu' starring Siddharth Malhotra will be released soon, said during promotions for the film that in Bollywood, romantic songs have a tradition, while in the south there is no has only masala songs and item numbers. "For me, when I was growing up, romantic songs meant romantic Bollywood songs," Rashmika said, upsetting her fans and followers. "In the south, we have all the masala mass songs, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first romantic Bollywood song from the movie 'Mission Majnu'. I'm excited because it's so good and I'm waiting for you all to listen to it," Rashmika continued. Rashmika earlier landed in controversy by expressing her dislike of the production house that launched her through the Kannada film "Kirik Party", directed by Rishab Shetty, now famous thanks to "Kantara". She played the female lead opposite Rishab's good friend Rakshit Shetty who made headlines this year because of his movie "777 Charlie". She didn't tweet or comment on "Kantara" and even said she hadn't watched the movie, while all the other celebrities in Indian film industry raved about it. The Kannada film industry has already banned her and now fans are demanding similar action be taken against her by Tollywood because she doesn't "respect her roots". They point out that she owes her national reputation to the Telugu film industry.

Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused by the title of her show as the audience Mumbai– Film and TV actress Sushmita Mukherjee spoke about the show’s unique title “Meri Saas Bhoot Hai” and why she thinks it is appropriate and in line with the script. The show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is the story of a girl who always dreams of having a caring and loving mother-in-law but finally after marriage she discovers that her mother-in-law is a ghost. It’s a mix of comedy and drama. Sushmita, who plays the role of a mother-in-law, said, “The show itself portrays the uncommon aspect of the narrative since the idea is so unique and fresh. Even I was amazed by the title and feel lucky to be portraying an offbeat character on the show. When audiences read the title, they will no doubt be intrigued to find out the narrative behind it. Sushmita graduated from the National School of Dramatic Arts and she has done theater, films and television. She has been part of TV shows like “Kaahin Kissii Roz”, “Kavyanjali”, “Balika Vadhu”, “Ishqbaaaz”, “Dosti Anokhi”, and many more. She has acted in films such as ‘Mastizaade’, ‘Rakhta Charitra’, ‘Teree Sang’, ‘Dostana’ among others. She added more about the title and what makes it unique and appealing: “Besides having unique characters, the series also offers a unique premise with fun elements and I’m sure audiences will like it.” “Meri Saas Bhoot Hai” will soon air on Star Bharat. Shagun Pandey: I’ve always been passionate about music and singing makes me happy Mumbai– “Meet” actor Shagun Pandey talked about his interest in singing since childhood and how he had a jam session with the cast of the show that became entertaining not only for him but also for everyone on the trays. He shared, “I’ve always been passionate about music and singing makes me happy. Recently on the sets of ‘Meet’, I performed a few songs for the whole cast and crew, and they loved it. It was a long day for everyone and since I had some free time, I decided to cheer them up by singing a few songs. Shagun has acted in several TV shows such as ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Shubharambh’, and also participated in reality shows like ‘Splitsvilla 11’. He added that in the midst of a busy filming schedule, such light moments are very much needed to refresh yourself and others. “How one thing leads to another, in our case I sing and then it becomes a jamming session where everyone starts singing and it is indeed a stress reliever in the middle of a schedule charged. Since I was a kid, I love to sing, so I’m really enjoying these break singing sessions today,” he said. Vicky Kaushal at Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared that the best award he has received so far was a text from megastar Amitabh Bachchan praising his acting skills in his 2015 film “Masaan”. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared that the best award he has received so far was a text from megastar Amitabh Bachchan praising his acting skills in his 2015 film “Masaan”. While chatting with Big B on “Kaun Banega Crorepati 14,” he said, “I still remember my father calling me at one in the morning with great joy and showing me the message that I he had received from you. I was wondering when my dad handed me his phone and showed me your message. “I typed the entire message on my phone and realized it took 90 seconds to type. I spent the whole night unable to sleep because I thought Mr. Bachchan was thinking about me during a minute and a half in his whole day. One of the best prizes I received was your text,” he added. Later in the show, the host received a video call from Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal. He told Big B when he first saw him, how he started his stunt career after that, and how he got to know the host well while filming the movie “Mard.” He also mentioned, “‘Masaan’ came out on Friday, Amit ji saw the movie on Saturday and texted me at 1am saying he can’t believe this is Vicky’s first movie. because it is so good and after reading this text, I wanted to cry tears of joy.” Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani appear for ‘Finale Week’ special episode of ‘KBC 14’ Bhaweeka finds her role in ‘Maitree’ similar to that of Kareena in ‘Jab We Met’ Mumbai– ‘Baalveer Returns’ actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who will play the role of a strong and glamorous girl in the new show ‘Maitree’, talked about getting a role similar to Geet in ‘Jab We Met’, and how the lead actress Shrenu Parikh made her feel comfortable on set. Bhaweeka said, “Shrenu is a down to earth person, she made me feel at ease from day one. Also, I’m so happy to get this role because he’s a lot like Geet from Jab We Met and I’ve always wanted to play a character like that, I just hope the audience will show their love and support and accept me in this new character. The actress has worked in TV shows such as “Swaran Ghar”, “Baalveer Returns”, “Humkadam” and many more. She further talked about being selected for the role and her initial inhibitions about joining the show. “I remember I was in Chandigarh when I was selected for this role and I didn’t even think for a second before saying ‘yes’ when I got the call. Considering Shrenu is part of the industry for a long time, I had my inhibitions around her initially. The show is a reflection of true friendship and childhood bonds between two friends living in Prayagraj. Their mothers think their friendship will continue after marriage, as the two are sure to be best friends even if they settle down. However, there is a twist in the story and we will see if things go as planned even after the wedding or if fate has something else in store for them. ‘Maitree’ will soon air on Zee TV. Twinkle shares throwback photo with dad Rajesh Khanna on his ‘shared birthday’ Mumbai,– Actress turned film producer and author Twinkle Khanna has shared a photo of her and her superstar father Rajesh Khanna on their “shared birthday”. Twinkle took to Instagram, where she dropped a black and white photo of Rajesh Khanna with her baby girl. “A bittersweet shared anniversary and a lifetime of memories,” she captioned their anniversary. Several celebrities took to the comments section to wish Twinkle and his late father. Tahira Kashyap wrote: “Precious. Actor Bobby Deol dropped several red heart emojis. Rajesh Khanna, dubbed the “first superstar of Hindi cinema”, starred consecutively in a record 15 solo hit films between 1969 and 1971. He was the highest paid actor in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. Rajesh made his debut in 1966 with “Aakhri Khat”, which was India’s first official entry to the Oscars in 1967. He died on July 18, 2012, after a period of illness. (IANS)

