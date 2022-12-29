Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders cause of death revealed





article An autopsy has been released revealing the cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home in June. He was 18 years old. According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, The ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and ‘The Rookie’ actor died from the effects of fentanyl in what authorities ruled an accidental death. The coroner noted that Sanders texted a friend the day before he died, saying he was using the narcotic. He did not reply to any message after sending this SMS, TMZ reports. Authorities also discovered a straw and white powder in the room where he died. According to Biography of Sanders on IMDB. Sanders also appeared in the “Fear of the Walking Dead” series and had several future projects underway, according to IMDB. It comes less than two weeks after authorities revealed that TikTok star Cooper Noriega, also found dead in June in Los Angeles, died of the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam”. Fentanyl seizures in the United States border with Mexico continued to rise in 2022, with multiple drops setting various records throughout the year. the justice department revealed that ports of entry in San Diego and Imperial counties in Southern California were at the center of an increase in border seizures of fentanyl, accounting for about 60% of seizures of the deadly drug in 2022 . However, this increase has been seen in ports across the border, with law enforcement on the Mexican and U.S. side experiencing record meltdowns in 2022. Here are some of the border fentanyl meltdowns that made headlines in 2022. FOX News contributed to this report.

