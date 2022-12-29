Some of the best performances of the year – The Hollywood Reporter

Some of this year’s best supporting performances in cinema didn’t come from your classic landscape-chewing power monologues or even a de rigueur extended cameo by a stalwart veteran — the kind of smaller dramatic roles that fetch major prizes. Of the industry. For every heartbreaking speech in women who talk, The whale and The Fabelmans, there are still dozens of biting one-liners and heartbreaking sight gags in a handful of 2022’s strongest comedies that shouldn’t be ignored. Comedies are often honored for their screenplays, but it takes a distinctive talent to bring these vibrant pages to life.

At the top of my personal ballot are performances I didn’t expect when I sat down to watch their films. Through marketing materials for films like triangle of sadness, Everything everywhere all at once and The menu, for example, I expected to be struck by one or two leading roles in each – your Charlbi Deans, your Michelle Yeohs, your Ralph Fiennes and your Anya Taylor-Joys. But many of the small roles in these films appeared brighter and stronger on screen than the lead roles. I can’t forget Dolly de Leon in triangle of sadness, who begins as a background actor in class satire, playing a Filipino maid aboard a luxury yacht who suddenly finds herself in a position of authority when events on the ship go awry. Watching de Leon is like listening to a growl crescendo quivering into a full-fledged roar. As her character, Abigail, begins to revel in the spoils of hegemony, she’s absolutely masterful in her justifiable ruthlessness.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything everywhere all at once) and Hong Chau (The menu) also play women in service roles who wield their petty authority to exert a kind of sociological revenge. Curtis hilariously plays off type as a frumpy IRS auditor, battered after decades of bureaucratic banality, who gradually tightens his pressure on the struggling Wang family just because he can. Chau, on the other hand, is delightfully evil as a fancy restaurant hostess who uses her bleached eyebrows and cruel tongue to intimidate her dark-hearted customers. De Leon, Curtis and Chau let their rage drip, drip, drip and then gush in these tumultuous performances.

Watching these women inflict their pent up anger is just as funny as watching the pent up anger inflicted on pig Justin Long in Barbaric and the pretentious Janet McTeer in The menu. These horror-comedies don’t spare the bad guys, and their moments of cinematic justice are all the more satisfying thanks to the hysterical precision of Long and McTeer’s performances. Viewers need to go cold to Barbaric, one of the scariest charmers of the year, but rest assured that Long’s seemingly effortless petulance reinforces the morality at the center of the film. Her character is as careless as McTeer’s is measured, the latter playing a snarky restaurant critic so deeply impressed by her own words that every flowery pseudo-intellectual comment she utters about “eating the ocean” or “a need for veneer” just shoots it. closer to the edge of destruction.

Sometimes, though, it’s good to put down roots for a comedy underdog who just wants to live his life in peace. Ke Huy Quan delivers one of the best performances of the year as Everything everywhere all at once, a nebbish husband and laundromat owner who, thanks to the chaotic misfires of the multiverse, transforms into the martial arts action hero his wife (Yeoh) didn’t know she needed. His range shifting from beta to alpha as his character redefines physics as we know it displays a unique knack for splice comedy, vulnerability, and strength.

Additionally, while Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson remain the hottest players in The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy of manners set in 1920s Ireland, I kept thinking of Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan afterwards. Condon appears as the acerbic sister of Farrell’s bland man, a woman growing weary of the abrupt feud developing between her brother and his only friend and how everything on their remote island suddenly seems unbearably small and insignificant. The simpleton from the village of Keoghan, who becomes a poor replacement friend for Farrell’s character, is both delightfully bizarre and gradually disembowelled as the traumas of his upbringing become clearer.

Awards predictors expect both of these films to make it all the way to the Oscars, but several under-the-radar supporting roles have stunned me this year. funny pagesthe sweatiest and most stressful movie since Uncut Gems, features compelling performances from Matthew Maher, as a psychologically unstable comic book colorist, and Miles Emanuel, a geeky best friend who steals the stage. Meanwhile, the adaptation of Jane Austen Persuasion may not have been exactly a critical success, but Mia McKenna-Bruce playing the role of a young Regency wife and mother with all the sulkiness of a modern-day teenager made me laugh. And who could forget Rachel Sennott in Gen Z slasher satire Body Body Body? She’s rinsing her rich, narcissistic budding podcaster persona with awesome reads from models as epic as you might have heard from Judy Holliday herself. Of course, I appreciate when the actors bring tears to my eyes, but it’s so much more natural to laugh instead.

