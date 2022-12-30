Entertainment
The role of Voyager is his finest acting moment
At the end of 2022, it’s hard to say Dwayne The Rock Johnson had a more influential year in his acting careereven if this influence was his long time black adam movie almost rip on its own the DC movie slate for years. But was this his year as an actor? Absolutely not, because it is, was and always will be the year 2000.
Because that’s when Tsunkatse, the 15th episode of Star Trek: VoyagerThe penultimate sixth season aired, marking the start of Johnson’s acting career before he really burst onto the scene a year later in The return of the mummy. Born from an absurd idea for broadcaster UPN to crossover two of its biggest showsTraveler and WWF born WWESmack downJohnson plays a major role in the episode as Pendari’s champion, a hulking fighter in the hand-to-hand combat bloodsport Tsunkatse that goes hand in hand with a captured Seven of Nine.
His deeply stupid, if only because for star trek fans The Rock is perhaps only the third most notable guest starDeep Space Nine legends JG Hertzler and Jeffrey Combs, best known for playing General Martok and Weyoun (among many other roles!) respectively, on TravelerThe predecessor of its also guest towers. Hertzler plays an in-ring combat companion to this hugely popular deathmatch, a Hirogena race of Predator-esque hunters Traveler had previously met who trains the captive Seven in the arts of Tsunkatse so she can survive long enough to be rescued by the crew, while Combs dazzles as Penk, the slimy tournament lord Tsunkatse who captured Seven as his new ultimate warrior.
But should have expected the joy of star trek legends like these stars. The Rock, for star trek and for the whole world beyond his turn as one of the most iconic wrestlers of his age, was an untested and unproven acting chameleon, at this point he was just beginning a journey that would lead to box office dominance and, well, Johnson just kind of playing a heightened approximation of himself through a sea of action movies. Sometimes that’s all you need, and that’s fine, but outside of a few specific roles, it’s hard to particularly argue that Johnson has carved out an acting career that challenges him in some way. spectacular, instead of challenging him largely by how many stunts he can do, how many tight button up shirts he can put his giant arms into the rolled up sleeves, how many times he can blur the line between the character that he’s supposed to play and rock personality in the minds of the audience.
The Pendari Champion is the predecessor to what Johnson’s career would literally and spiritually become, as they are literally just the Rock with a few star trek alien forehead makeup applied. Perhaps then, this is the ideal form of Johnson’s highly specific niche. The idea in its purest form, when Rock was Rock, But Askance, was a novelty. You could even say that Johnson has spent almost two and a half decades of acting career chasing the same high as Tsunkatse, but finds himself unable to replicate the joy of the first time he was able to turn the Rock into a trans performance. -medium.
Everything Dwayne Johnson was then at the peak of his wrestling career, at the peak of his acting career, is now in the Pendari Champion. The taciturn nature, breaking very slightly for a Peoples Eyebrow mark. The canonization of the Rock Bottom as the second greatest act of martial combat in star trekjust behind the double punch. The fact that he barely has any dialogue, the fact that his costume had to have a very cheap harness so that he actually looked slightly different than he does in any regular episode of Smack down. It’s Johnson’s embrace all in a bizarro star trek plot to try to escape a dangerous alien fight club: he’s here to be Johnson, and yet do not Johnson. Is Dwayne Johnson the Pendari Champion, or is he the rock the Champion Pendari?
We have Star Trek: Voyager to thank for that timeless question, the humble and ridiculous episode of TV that launched the only career capable of tanking an entire superhero movie universe in one go. At least Seven of Nine survived a Rock Bottom that the DCEU couldn’t.
Want more io9 news? Find out when to wait for the last wonder, star warsand star trek versions, what’s next for the DC Universe in Film and TVand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.
