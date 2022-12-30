Singers! Orchestra! Dancers! ‘Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl’ brings a colorful music-filled event to Disney+





HOLLYWOOD– The animated feature’s original voice cast helped turn Oscar-winning “Encanto” into a live concert experience at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this fall. The musical event included an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and special effects. Now those who didn’t get Bowl tickets can watch the special on Disney+. “It was an absolute gift. You know, the songs in the movie, the talent in the movie, and all of the people that had worked on the movie that were part of the crew that brought it to life at the Hollywood Bowl,” said the executive producer Sally Wood. Was it a challenge to put this together? To say the least! “We do all of our meetings via zoom,” choreographer Jamal Sims said. “So none of us are really able to touch or feel the costumes or touch and feel the floor. We don’t know what to expect. Everyone was pushing for the biggest goal possible, you know, and so that’s what we felt all the time.” “We used to come to these meetings. And I’m like, wow, this sounds crazy. So how are we going to do this?” said choreographer Kai Martinez. “And as we start to get closer and closer to show time, I’m like, wow, we really did it. We really did it!” Adassa lends her voice to Dolores, a member of the “Madrigal Family”. “There are so many moving parts in everything. You have dancers intertwining here and there, you know, when we’re singing in the audience and feeling that energy,” Adassa said. “And then I have a whole bunch of Dolores and we’re all in sync and doing the move at the same time. You really feel the essence of the movie come to life. And now it’s like all these kids and all these people , and I look at the camera and I look at the world and I can say ‘yes, we are the voices behind this amazing production!’ And we can be on stage, sharing our talents with the world as we portray these characters that you’ve all fallen in love with.” “Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl” is streaming now on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

