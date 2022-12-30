Bob Penny, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Forrest Gump’ actor, dies at 87





Bob Penny, a character actor with roles in “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” died Sunday. He was 87 years old. Penny’s cause of death was not revealed in an online obituary shared by the Laughlin Service Funeral Home. Additional credits included “Fried Green Tomatoes”, “When Will I Be Loved”, “Mississippi Burning”, “My Cousin Vinny” and “The Legend of Bagger Vance”, as well as seven episodes of the television series “In the Heat of the night.” Born in Anniston, Alabama in 1935, Penny appeared in over 30 movies and television shows throughout his acting career. Before acting, he spent three decades as an English teacher and taught poetry at the University of Alabama. STARS WE LOST IN 2022 He received his master’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a doctorate from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. Penny has received numerous awards over the years, both for her teaching and her poetry. During the 1980s, Penny found parallel work in television commercials for a local department store and for a United Way campaign in Atlanta. He retired from teaching in 1990 and continued his acting career. “Then the movies started coming in,” Penny told AL.com in 2008. “I was very lucky. I got these very small roles, but they definitely helped pay the mortgage.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER He was credited as a “buddy” in the 1994 Tom Hanks film “Forrest Gump” and appeared as small-town lawyer Wallace Buford in 2002’s “Sweet Home Alabama” starring Reese Witherspoon. Penny has also participated in theater and performed on stage in productions of plays including ‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Don Juan in Hell’ in Birmingham. “Bob Penny has captured all of our hearts at the Birmingham Festival Theater and put his all into his work,” said Rhonda Erbrick, chair of the theatre’s board of trustees, in a statement. She added that Penny “is and always has been an actress and a joy to be around.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Penny is survived by her brother, sister, six nieces and one nephew. “A special thank you goes out to longtime friend/caregiver, Lakin Boyd,” his online obituary reads. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bob-penny-sweet-home-alabama-forrest-gump-actor-dead-87 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos