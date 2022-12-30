Entertainment
Hollywood and wine: some perfect pairings for your holiday movie binge
As Christmas has passed, there is another long weekend ahead as the calendar shifts to 2023. In many households, the tree is still standing with gifts strewn across its base.
It’s a good time to relax before the frenetic pace of life returns on Tuesday. This could include some of the movies you watch around Christmas every year that you haven’t seen yet. And, just maybe, you can watch on that new big-screen TV that just hung on the wall.
With that in mind, a few Fine Wine & Good Spirits wine specialists offer their suggested wines to pair with some of your favorite holiday movies.
Brandon Bergstein | wine specialist
Boutique of fine wines and good spirits #9211 Village Square | 5000 Oxford Drive | Bethel Park, Allegheny County
Movie: Elf
Wine pairing: Alfredo Bertolani Dolce Fiore Lambrusco NV (#87946, $12.99)
This sweet Lambrusco from Italy has a bubbly, energetic spirit, just like Buddy, Will Ferrells’ character in the movie Elf. Aromatic, with jammy fruit flavors and just the right amount of refreshing sparkle, Alfredo Bertolani Dolce Fiore Lambrusco will pair perfectly with this popular Christmas movie.
Movie: the grinch
Wine pairing: Pratsch Grner Veltliner Weinviertel DAC 2020 (#86902, $15.99)
Grner translates to green, and just like the beloved Grinch, it’s tangy, spicy, and nutty. Pratsch Grner Veltliner Weinviertel 2020 is a dry white wine from Austria with flavors of apple, melon, almond and a touch of pepper. He has a finish as energetic as the attitude of the Grinchs.
Movie: Alone at home
Wine pairing: Domaine Michel Goubard et Fils Mont-Avril Pinot Noir Bourgogne Cte Chalonnaise 2021 (#87085, $19.99)
In the Christmas classic Alone at home, Kevin is abandoned by all his family who travel to Paris. To celebrate this French connection, why not enjoy a beautiful French Burgundy like Domaine Michel Goubard et Fils Mont-Avril Pinot Noir Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise? This elegant and light red has flavors of cherries and baking spice with earthy undertones. This wine will set the mood and even pair well with the mac and cheese Kevin enjoys in the movie before he takes down the Wet Bandits.
Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Wine pairing: Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 (#85667, $49.99)
The Nightmare Before Christmas will pair perfectly with a dark and deep Cabernet Sauvignon from California. With its macabre and gothic label, Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 is a dry, dark red wine with deep and complex flavors of berries, licorice and tea. It will bring flavor and a bit of spookiness to the Christmas season, just like this movie.
Movie: National Lampoons Christmas Holidays
Wine pairing: Vaona Pegrandi Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016 (#88252, $59.99)
In National Lampoons Christmas Holidays, Clark Griswold pulls out all the stops for his family’s Christmas party. Why not think big and indulge yourself with an over-the-top, big and bold Italian wine? Vaona Pegrandi Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016 is a wine that will bring that little extra to the party. This unique wine has densely concentrated flavors of plum, candied cherry and licorice with a hint of smoke.
Nathan Lawton | wine specialist
Boutique of fine wines and good spirits #1514 161 Swedesford Road East | Wayne, Chester County
Movie: die hard
Wine pairing: Charles Smith Boom Boom Syrah Columbia Valley (#1501, regular price $17.99; now on sale for $14.99)
Washington’s Charles Smith Boom Boom Syrah Columbia Valley is the perfect wine to drink while you watch John McClane create many of his own booms in this wonderful holiday classic. die hard. With bold blackberry notes, spicy undercurrents, and about as full a body as you can get, one sip of this will have you saying Yippee-ki-yay.
Movie: A Christmas story
Wine pairing: 1000 Story Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay (#97471, $19.99)
1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel-Aged Chardonnay, aged in ex-bourbon barrels, is a terrific wine to drink while watching A Christmas Story for the thousandth time. Its smooth and creamy texture, along with its delicious flavors of vanilla, caramel, peach and pear is a perfect match for a holiday movie marathon and all the snacks that come with it!
Movie: Elf
Wine pairing: ChocoVine Chocolate (#3153, regular price $12.99; now on sale for $11.99)
ChocoVine chocolate comes directly from the four basic food groups of candy, candy cane, candy corn and syrup. This decadent mix of chocolate and red wine tastes like chocolate covered strawberries and is ideal when you’re harboring an unusually tall runaway elf from the North Pole or watching him on the big screen.
Movie: Rudolph the red nosed reindeer
Wine pairing: Stags Leap Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley (#97018, regular price $27.99; now on sale for $25.99)
California’s Napa Valley Stags Leap Sauvignon Blanc pairs beautifully with watching Rudolph and the other reindeer take their leap into the sky to help Santa Claus with his annual delivery. This crisp white wine brings flavors of white peach, lime zest and white pepper, and is guaranteed to brighten up your night, just like Rudolph’s nose!
Movie: Your choice
Wine pairing: Mumm Napa Blanc de Blancs (#8553, regular price $22.99; now on sale for $19.99)
With notes of citrus fruits, peach and brioche, Mumm Napa Blanc de Blancs will go perfectly with good buttered popcorn and a marathon of cozy movies!

