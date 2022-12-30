New Year’s Eve celebrations, fireworks, rock and roll and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 12/30/22

Beaver Creek and Vail Village will host fireworks on New Years Eve.

Beaver Creek Resort / Courtesy Photo

New Year’s fireworks

Vail and Beaver Creek put on fireworks shows throughout New Year’s Eve. Point your eyes skyward for this annual tradition. Watch the Vail Ski and Snowboard School during the annual Torchlight Parade as instructors descend Golden Peak in formation while carrying flares for a dazzling display of color against the slopes at 6:15 p.m. followed by a bonfire firework immediately after, around 6:25pm The display will be visible from all base areas and there is a map on the website that also shows the viewing area. Go to DiscoverVail.com for more information.

In addition to the fireworks, there are other events in town like the silent disco in Lionshead from 4-7pm, this will help save you time waiting for the fireworks to go off.

Beaver Creek will host a special Thursday Night Glowstick Parade to kick off the evening, but there will be a bigger fireworks display later. Skiers and snowboarders of level 4 or higher are invited to register at the Group of Ski and Snowboard Schools sales office starting at 5 p.m. Then everyone involved will gather at the Haymeadow Gondola where each person will be given a light stick to use on the way down. Once the group has arrived at the base, there will be a short fireworks display, but the main event will be at 10 p.m.

While waiting for the ball to fall on the east coast and the biggest fireworks display at 10 p.m., stroll through the village of Beaver Creek and watch the winter circus. Beaver Creek brings aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers, jugglers, fire dancers, break dancers and other surprises. Acts will be scheduled throughout the evening between 6 and 10 p.m. with short performances of around 10 minutes each, so take a stroll and catch the entertainment throughout the evening. For more information, visit BeaverCreek.com .

New Year’s Eve dinners and more

Many restaurants and bars will host New Year’s Eve parties on Saturday.

Moritz Knoringer/Unsplash

Grand Hyatt Vail

The Grand Hyatt Vail has many ways to ring in the new year. The Gessner Restaurant will be offering a special multi-course menu that evening or if you like sushi, enjoy a special menu offered at the Yoshimi Pop-Up. There’s also a late-night option at the Fireside Lounge for adults who want to ring in the new year with the Ball Drop Party. From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., dance the night away with a DJ, $23 champagne splits, a dessert bar and more.



stoke and rye

The new Richard Sandoval restaurant at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa hosts a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner followed by live music, a balloon release and a champagne toast at the Lookout Lobby Bar. The event costs $130 for adults and $42 for children 12 and under. A $70 food and wine pairing is also available. Advance reservations and more information can be found at StokeAndRye.com or by calling 970-790-5500.

Vail and Beaver Creek Chophouse

Ring in 2023 trackside with a magician at Beaver Creek Chophouse and live music at Lionshead Chophouse. Tickets are limited, but call either location to see what’s available. A five-course set menu, champagne toast and party favors are part of the evening. Vail Chophouse: 970-477-0555, Beaver Creek Chophouse: 970-845-0555.

red lion

Head to Vail’s oldest bar for some holiday fun. Tickets to this establishment, which has been around since 1963, include admission, a three-course dinner, live entertainment, freebies, and a midnight champagne toast. This event is for people aged 21 and over. Email [email protected] to buy tickets.

Tavern on the square

At the Arrabelle in Lionshead, head to Tavern on the Square for craft cocktails, a free midnight champagne toast, and live music in this gastropub from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Agave

Ring in the New Year at Agave with 40 oz. to Freedom: The Ultimate Sublime Tribute band from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at AgaveAvon.com .

Vail Shakedown Bar

Shakedown Bar Vail will host a New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. until last call and tickets and the entertainment lineup has not been fully revealed at press time, so check back ShakedownBarVail.com for more details. If you can’t get enough of the rotating 2022-2023 schedule, Shakedown is also throwing a New Year’s Eve party from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday. Consider it your first Funday Sunday of the New Year.

Neil Bergs 50 years of rock’n’roll

Neil Berg’s ’50 Years of Rock ‘n Roll – Part 2’ features stars from the biggest rock musicals as well as incredible rock n roll singers.

Vilar Performing Arts Center / Courtesy Photo

In addition to all the New Year’s Eve parties happening on Saturday night, Vilar Performing Arts Center will be rockin’ on Friday night with Neil Bergs 50 Years of Rock and Roll – Part 2 on stage at 7:30 p.m. Neil Berg is known for his critiques of music through the ages with performances such as 100 Years of Broadway, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical and the HENRY Award-winning musical The 12.

50 Years of Rock and Roll will take you through the decades you’d expect, like the golden years of the 50s, 60s and 70s, but it also explores the origins of rock and roll and those that influenced an entire generation. It also takes you through more recent years of familiar tunes from the 80s and 90s. Joining Berg on stage will be stars of the biggest rock musicals as well as incredible rock n roll singers. Hear the sounds of Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Beach Boys, The Who, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and others.

Tickets are $58 each or this show offers a 4 for $200 package. It is also part of the Pick 3/5/8 winter package where the more shows you buy, the more you save. Check VilarPAC.org for more information. The Vilar Performing Arts Center just upgraded their sound system, so this will be a great show to check out.

Vail Legacy Parade

The Vail Legacy Parade is back this winter. Watch it Friday night at Mountain Plaza at the foot of Gondola One (#1)

Vail Resorts/Courtesy Photo

As Vail Mountain turns 60 this season, there’s already been a lot of thinking about how this world-class resort came to be. Vail and over 60 other ski resorts owe a debt of gratitude to the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who returned after WWII and changed the outdoor industry as we know it today. To honor this history, Vail Mountain hosts Vail Legacy Parades throughout the season to commemorate Vail Mountain’s pioneers.

The first of three Vail Legacy Days parades takes place this Friday. Vail Ski Resort personnel dress in the white camouflage uniforms 10th wore and race down the mountain. Spectators can view the ski descent from the base of Gondola One at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village. The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. but it is recommended to arrive at 5:45 p.m. for the best view.

After ascending the mountain, the group descends Bridge Street and stops at the 10th Mountain Division statue near the covered bridge. Then head to the Colorado Snowsports Museum and learn more about the 10th Mountain Division in the exhibit. The museum remains open until 8 p.m. on parade nights.

Before the parade, head to the Colorado Snowsports Museum for Tales of the 10th from 4-5 p.m. This week’s speaker is Chris Anthony, writer, producer and director of the documentary Mission Mt. Mangart which tells the story of the 10th Mountain Division. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. For more information, visit SnowSportsMuseum.org .