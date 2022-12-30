Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh bring Bollywood glamor to the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement party. Watch videos, photos





Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman KhanRanbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh among others visited Ambani (Antilia) house in Mumbai on Thursday evening to congratulate the newly engaged couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Business tycoon and chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Neeta Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to childhood friend and school friend Randhika Merchant on Thursday during a ‘roka’ ceremony held at Shrinathji temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan. After being pictured together on his 57th birthday, Salman Khan was seen at Ambani House with Shah Rukh Khan. Amid the Pathaan controversy, Shah Rukh Khan was warmly welcomed by the Ambani family as he was escorted inside Antilia by security personnel. The actor was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, who made sure the superstar wasn’t clicked by the paparazzi. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has been seen in black formals. The Brahmastra team – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their filmmaker friend Aayan Mukerji – visited the Ambani house to wish the new couple. Alia and Ranbir made a rare public appearance after becoming parents to daughter Raha last month. While Ranbir chose an all-black outfit for the party, Alia wore a powder blue dress. Janhvi Kapoor, draped in a beautiful pink saree, was seen walking from her car to the Ambani house. The actor also waved to paparazzi stationed outside Antilia to cover the big party. Cirkus star Ranveer Singh was also seen smiling and waving at guests and dads trying to click his photos. Ranveer’s wife, actor Deepika Padukone, missed the party. Anant and Radhika received a grand welcome at Mumbai airport. The couple were greeted with a shower of flowers throughout their journey from the airport to their residence in South Mumbai. There was a special firecracker show put on by the family near the Bandra Worli Sea Link as the couple were driven home in their Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Anant and Radhika are childhood sweethearts. Radhika, a graduate in politics and economics from New York University, is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, CEO and vice president of Encore Healthcare.

