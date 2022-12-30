Best Performers in Bollywood Movies 2022 – The New Indian Express

Express press service

A great movie is a mix of a good script, good direction, and great performances, all in the right proportions. Sometimes the performance weighs heavily on the film, other times the script doesn’t leave enough room for the actors to experiment. This year, some roles made the movie and others etched in your memory even when movies remained oblivious. In no particular order, we look back at some of those commendable performances from 2022.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

The year began with Alia Bhatt’s Herculean act as Gangu in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhatt managed to shine like a diamond even in the canvas frames of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Dressed in white for most of the film, Alia sprinkled plenty of color into her performance. She may have been a mafia queen, but her eyes longed for the love of a parent or suitor. Alia played the character with a balance of panache and heart.

Radhika Apt in Monica O My Darling

Radhika Apte, if not the best, can be considered Vasan Balas’ most entertaining caper act. His entry into the film marked by a guitar riff taken from Mexican clashes in westerns brings an absurd touch. She revels in her bad jokes, giddy at case breakthroughs, and puts comedy in black comedy. But take me seriously, she tells both the protagonist Jayant (Rajkummar Rao) and the viewer, Ab main itni sundar hoon toh mainkya karoon?

Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 2

While Drishyam 2 (Malayalam) has a more subtle narrative, its Hindi counterpart has Akshaye Khanna. Since 36 China Town, Akshaye has excelled as a brain detective. Drishyam 2 gave him the perfect pitch and the freedom to score so many home runs. He pulls out a cigarette, wears a suit, and ponders the facts of the case as if pondering his next move on the chessboard. Akshaye was the perfect enemy of Ajay Devgns Vijay Salgaonkar and he did it with such style that it is hard to look away.

Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero

One must be tired of seeing Jaideep Ahlawat playing a Jat from Haryana on screen. His Bhoora Solanki in An Action Hero, however, always left us wanting more. He is a tour de force in the film and invokes terror every time he appears on screen. Jaideep interrupts brute-force action bits with his factual comedy. His chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana leads to many funny explosions in the film.

Jitendra Kumar in Jaadugar

Fan-favorite Jeetu bhaiyya plays a confused and amorous youngster in this simple comedy. Son Meenu (raato ki neendein cheenu) turns the Bollywood hero trope on its head. Meenu is flawed, shy, and often embarrasses himself. Jitendra exudes an affable schoolboy charm while playing the character. He tames the common-man irritability that most of his characters have and he and Meenu come of age by

this film.

Mona Singh in Laal Singh Chaddha

While a lot has been said against Laal Singh Chaddha, not even the vilest of trolls could spot a flaw in Mona Singhs performance. She plays Laals’ mother, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha, and every time she appears on screen, it feels like a warm hug. Singh plays the role with a lot of conviction and feeling. A scene where she is waiting outside on Laal’s first day of school is wonderfully staged. If Laals’ antics are the film’s common thread, Mona is definitely its sweet, beating heart.

Vijay Varma in Darlings

Vijay Varma and Darlings might have been on enough Year Ender lists already. But his act left such a lingering impact that it couldn’t be ignored in a list of notable performances. Alcoholic Varmas Hamza Sheikh is evil but still human. He may be entitled as a man but suffer as a minority. Even though he is a ticket examiner, he is forced to clean the toilets by his superior. He projects this workplace harassment as rage onto his wife Badrunissa, played by Alia Bhatt. Varma played the character with an underlying threat. You will love Varma and hate Hamza Guts at the same time.