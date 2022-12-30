Rashmika Mandanna’s love for Bollywood angers netizens, fans step in for support





Rashmika Mandanna has already made her Bollywood debut with Good Bye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Now Rashmika is ready for her next Majnu Mission with Sidharth Malhotra. Plus, she has more projects in her kitty. Rashmika entered Bollywood after impressing fans with her outstanding performance in different Southern films. Fans have also cited her as the “National Crush”. Although she has yet to succeed in Hindi films, the enthusiasm for her remains high. Even Rashmika herself is in love with Bollywood. However, this irritated many. Apparently, disgruntled netizens are from the South. Recently, while launching the song for her upcoming Mission Majnu, which is set to be released on January 19, Rashmika seemed overwhelmed and she expressed the same at the event. However, a clip from the event is being shared massively on social media in which she says, “I think romantic Bollywood songs are a thing. For me, growing up, romantic songs all the time mean, they’re Bollywood romantic songs. “In the south we have mass masalas, item numbers,” she added Further, revealing her excitement, she said, “This is my first romantic Bollywood song and I’m so excited because it’s so good and I’m waiting for you all to listen to it.” Maybe your intention is different @iamRashmika But if you want to elevate romantic Bollywood songs, you should have just limited your words to that extent, there is no need to compare with southern songs, masala numbers, blah blah…#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/0kHxWb1yYx — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) December 29, 2022 But it didn’t sit well with some of the audience. Angered by such a statement from Rashmika, many expressed their rage on social media. “After #RashmikaMandanna got a chance to act in Bollywood, now she blames and downgrades our Southern industry! She did the same to #Kannada industry when she got an offer in #TFI. What a moral of woman: Once a cheat, always a cheat! wrote one user. Another user wrote: “Maybe your intention is different @iamRashmika. But if you want to elevate Bollywood’s romantic songs, you should’ve just limited your words to that extent, there’s no need to compare with southern songs, masala numbers, blah blah…” Twitter screenshot Meanwhile, fans have thrown their support behind the actress. “The position she achieved today is due to her hard work and ability. She made so many fans with her acting and nature that people now call her #NationalCrush. ‘didn’t name herself. This name is given to her out of the love of the public,’ a well-wisher wrote. Another supporter wrote: “We believe in you @iamRashmika you are our happiness everyone. We all love you @iamRashmika”

