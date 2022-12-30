Tyler Sanders cause of death: The teenage actor died aged 18 after appearing in hit movies and TV shows, including Fear the Walking Dead





Teen actor Tyler Sanders, known for his roles in 9-1-1 Lone Star and Just Add Magic: Mystery City, died in June from the effects of fentanyl, his autopsy showed. Sanders, 18, was found by an unresponsive friend in (the) bed of his locked apartment on June 16, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s report. The report says 911 was called and paramedics responded to the apartment, where Sanders was pronounced dead. For more celebrity news and videos, check out Celebrity >> The friend had been texting with him the night before and he said he had used fentanyl, according to the autopsy. Drug paraphernalia was identified at the scene. Toxicology tests later determined Sanders had the potent drug in his system, according to the autopsy. Tyler Sander. Credit: Instagram / @tylermsanders Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, which is about 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the autopsy. Sanders’ death was determined to be an accident, according to the autopsy. The report, dated Dec. 5, says Sanders had a history of drug use. The actors’ agent, Pedro Tapia, confirmed the actors’ deaths in June in a statement. Sanders has appeared on several television shows, including 9-1-1: Lone Star, ABCs The Rookie and AMCs Fear the Walking Dead. Credit: Instagram @TylerMSanders Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future, according to the statement. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time. Tapia could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment. Sanders’ relatives also could not be reached. Movies and TV Sanders appeared as Leo in Amazons Just Add Magic in 2019 and brought the character back for the 2020 shows spinoff series, Just Add Magic: Mystery City. He also had a guest role in 2017 on AMC’s survival drama Fear the Walking Dead where he played the younger version of Jake Otto and in 2018 on ABC’s crime drama The Rookie. His appearance on 9-1-1: Lone Star aired in April. For more engaging celebrity content, visit 7Life on Facebook Legendary fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died Shock as Young Talent Time star dies too young

