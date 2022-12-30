It’s not time for us to write obituaries for Bollywood





Kabir Khan: ‘We have to recognize the fact that having Salman Khan in a film sells’

Filmmaker Kabir Khan believes it is unfair to compare the success of southern films with Bollywood. He thinks Bollywood has the potential and things will be better next year. The fact that southern films are doing well is reason enough to rejoice and say that at least the cinema works, instead of making the unhealthy comparison. Edited excerpts from the interview: To strike a balance between commerce and creativity, how do you do that? When I make a film, I don’t think I keep that in mind. It’s basically your inherent intuition as a filmmaker that works. I’m in that zone where I’m able to do commercial cinema and keep it kind of real and logical at the same time. I think that comes naturally when it comes to writing scenes. I don’t think I’ll ever sit down and write scenes and actively think about how to keep it real and make it commercial at the same time. Bollywood is losing its swag. What should Bollywood do to regain its lost glory? Bollywood is a huge industry and a very dynamic industry and we had the pandemic so it had a setback this year. I think we’ve also had bigger setbacks in the past. And I don’t understand the reason for the comparison because the South has four industries and it’s unfair to compare one industry with four. In fact, it’s a reason for us to celebrate and say that at least cinema works. And there is absolutely no reason for us to say that the South is working and we are not working. There are shows and movies that come from the South that do huge business. It’s true that there are a lot of movies that did very well and some Bollywood movies that we think will do well didn’t do that kind of business at the box office. But that’s certainly not reason enough to sink into depression and start writing obituaries for Bollywood. We should just be happy that cinema is doing well, whether it’s southern, northern, Bollywood, it doesn’t matter. For me, as long as the cinema is going well, we are well placed. At83complete a year With 83, it’s been an amazing year. I don’t think any movie in my filmography has given me that kind of love that83has. When the film hit theaters, theaters closed due to COVID. So when it came out on OTT, it was almost like a new release. So there was still a huge deluge of appreciation when the movie was released on OTT. I’ve never had such a long conversation on any of my movies except83. I guess with83people had emotional catharsis watching the movie. What is more important to you, the story or the star? You can never be happy with just one star. Likewise, if there is a great story and there are no actors, the film will not work. The star doesn’t tell the story, the director tells it. We have to recognize the fact that having Salman Khan in a movie sells. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

