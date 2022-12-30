Biggest Bollywood Flops 2022 Movie Samrat Prithviraj, Cirkus, Shamshera Full List





2022 has seen some of the biggest hits and massive box office flops List of Bollywood biggest flops movies 2022: The year 2022 has seen some of the biggest hits and massive box office flops. A year of recovery for the entertainment industry after the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was all about bringing audiences back to theaters and showing just how victorious good content can be. However, there were a few movies that weren’t successful, just that. Akshay Kumar hasn’t had a good year, but his Samrat Prithviraj may go down as one of the biggest flops of his career. Similarly, Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad broke all records by earning the lowest of all Hindi films. Ranbir Kapoor had a year of extremes, while with Cirkus, Ranveer Singh delivered his third consecutive box office disaster. liger Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger Was A Huge Box Office Disaster Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut was a box office disaster, earning the makers a measly Rs 48.15 crore. The film also starred Ananya Panday alongside Vijay. Jersey Following multiple delays, Shahid Kapoor’s shirt, made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, was finally released on April 22 this year. The film, which also starred Mrunal Thakur, managed to earn the directors a measly Rs 29 crore at the box office. Heropanti 2 Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 Failed To Make Its Mark The Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria movie, unlike the prequel, was a major box office disappointment. Made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, it only managed around Rs 35 crore at the counters. An action hero Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero, although praised for its performances and screenplay, failed to translate into box office success. While it was made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, it only managed to earn Rs 10.83 crore. Samrat Prithviraj Akshay Kumar tried out for the role of Hindu Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan in his 2022 release Samrat Prithviraj. The film exploded at the box office Akshay Kumar’s starring film, which was also former Miss World Manushi Chillar’s debut, bombed at the box office and how. The film, which was made on a massive budget of Rs 175 crore, only managed to raise Rs 68 crore for the makers. Circus In what can be called one of the biggest flops of Rohit Shetty’s career, Ranveer Singh’s star Cirkus made on a budget of Rs 150 crore shows no sigh of recovery for the makers. While the film is still running, with a day 1 earning of Rs 6.25 crore and a weekend earning of Rs 20.85 crore, the film shows no chance of making it big . Shamshera Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, was made on a huge budget. This year will be remembered in Ranveer Singh’s career as one that had opposing box office gains. While Brahmastra was one of the biggest hits of the year, its Shamshera sank. The makers spent Rs 150 crore on the film, only to recoup Rs 63.58 crore. dhaakad Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai, was made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. The film will go down in cinematic history as one of the biggest flops. Dhaakad’s lifetime business was Rs 2.85 crore.

