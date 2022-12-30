Todd McCarthy’s Best Movies of 2022 – Deadline Hollywood – Deadline

We are fast approaching the end of the third year of Covid and it is clear now, if not before, that filming will never be the same. The habit is gone, everyone has become used to watching movies at home rather than in the cinema, it is not known what movies people actually see and what they think about them, and it is obvious that the Most people have, with few exceptions, simply lost the incentive to pull together, to really kick their ass and dunk them in a movie theater to see a movie. For a lifelong movie fanatic as well as a critic for over a few decades, I’m appalled that it all came to this, but I can’t argue otherwise, that I don’t see the writing – and the pictures – on the wall.

Given these dire circumstances, it’s been a pretty decent year for quality cinema, as long as you can find out if, when and where a movie you want to see is playing, or if it’s not already on the television. Film festivals resume and Superior gun and Avatar showed that, for some movies (action blockbusters that followed massive hits and beg to be experienced on the big screen), audiences will still surrender.

RELATED: Valerie Complex’s Best Movies of 2022

But I cringe every time I pass the defunct Cinerama Dome, the old Arclight, and the old Vista, and if you want to see a packed house in Los Angeles, you have to go to the tiny movie theaters that have resulted from the carving up of the former Los Angeles. Feliz. At least he’s still in business. With the Oscars in what seems like a downward whirlwind of perpetual disarray and high-profile talent populating home screens in often razor-sharp series and one-off dramas, it’s easy to see why audiences feel little incentive to leave home unless it’s to see Tom Cruise or James Cameron set off to deliver thrilling aerial films that absolutely demand to be experienced on the big screen.

Pop Quiz: A bag of authentic buttery popcorn for anyone who can actually identify who runs the companies that run what used to be called the big studios and can greenlight big, important movies to support the industry. Before, it was easy.

But regardless of what might happen creatively, economically and internationally, some good and interesting films continue to be made, which reward interest and spark the promise that the talent, desire and will are still there. .

Here are my picks for the 10 best movies of 2022, in alphabetical order:

In the west, nothing is new (Edouard Berger)

Apollo 10 ½: a childhood in the space age (Richard Linklater)

Avatar: The Way of the Water (James Cameron)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

bones and all (Luca Guadagnino)

HEY (Jerzy Skolimowski)

The Eternal Daughter (Joanna Hogg)

The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)

She said (Maria Schrader)

Deposit (Todd Field)

What immediately stands out is that, on the one hand, you have Battle of the Titans, James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, both previous Oscar winners, in a corner with films that could hardly be more different, and two essentially unknown women, Joanna Hogg and Maria Schrader, in another, and only two directors of foreign language entries, Edward Berger and Jerzy Skolimowski, the latter, at 84, is certainly attracting attention as one of the few filmmakers to have “come back” so strongly at such an advanced age.

Richard Linklater may be one of the few directors to ever direct an autobiographical animated film, but he’s joined this year by Spielberg in tapping into his youth for some very special memories that fueled his creative instincts. And then you have Martin McDonagh and Todd Field, both of whom have delivered dramatic works that see their central characters go beyond the intensity of their mutual obsessions.

It is, of course, an eclectic list, but populating it are different and distinctive thrilling films, all quite personal, impressively made and, once you get past Cameron and Spielberg, come in very different styles and grow from extremely different seeds.