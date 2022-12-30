Should schools in Hong Kong scrap daily Covid tests amid widespread easing of restrictions? – PJ





Hong Kong health experts have called on authorities to lift a daily Covid-19 rapid test requirement for students in late January, arguing that the government’s decision to remove most anti-epidemic restrictions would render the measure ineffective.

Parents, students and school principals expressed mixed views on the matter after the Office of Education announced on Wednesday that the screening requirement would be subject to review after Jan. 31.

Respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu said on Thursday that the government could end the policy by the end of next month as Hong Kong would have reached a sufficient level of herd immunity at this point. .

Group of cross-border parents fear chaotic return to in-person classes in Hong Kong The reason we can’t cancel [rapid antigen tests] right now is that we haven’t allowed the virus to spread further in the community, he said. When we loosen everything up, in a month or two, herd immunity will become more even and cover the previously unexposed segment of the population. When it is reached, the RAT and half-day courses will no longer be necessary. Under current rules, students of all ages must get a negative RAT result each day before coming to campus. Respiratory medicine expert Dr. Leung Chi-chiu. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Daily testing would be ineffective in preventing infections because students were likely to be exposed to the virus off campus as the city lifted most of its anti-epidemic curbs, Leung said. The respiratory medicine expert has urged parents to vaccinate their children against Covid-19 as soon as possible to protect them from serious or fatal symptoms amid the potential increase in cases. The decision to revise the testing rule is part of a broader rollback of the city’s coronavirus restrictions that went into effect on Thursday, including scrapping the government’s vaccine pass, testing rules for travelers incoming and all social distancing rules. The city’s mask mandate, which requires everyone to wear face coverings in most public places, is still in effect. China’s Covid pivot sparks concern around the world As part of the broader policy change, all secondary schools from February 1 will resume full-time in-person classes, regardless of their respective inoculation rates, with primary schools and kindergartens expected to follow suit. not from February 15. Dr Siddharth Sridhar, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), also said it made no sense to continue testing for Covid-19 when mainland Chinese authorities planned to reclassify it as just an infection. respiratory. Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, the government’s pandemic adviser, said that while daily tests could be scrapped for primary and secondary school students, they should remain in place in kindergartens because the vaccination rate young children remained low. Health experts have called on authorities to scrap the daily testing requirement for students at the end of January. Photo: Elson Li According to government figures, around 78% of children aged 3 to 11 have received at least two doses of the vaccine, while 30% have received a triple shot. Meanwhile, Cheung Yung-pong, honorary president of the Association of Assisted Primary School Principals, argued that a sufficient measure would be for any student showing symptoms of Covid-19 to stay home. While people were getting used to it, the daily tests were still undeniably a burden on parents and schools. When the overall policy indicates a relaxation, the government should review the RAT requirement in late January, Cheung said. Some parents have expressed frustration with the daily testing requirement, arguing that it has done little to mitigate the risk of infection for their children. Hong Kong drops PCR testing on arrival and vaccination pass Ma Yuk-ping, mother of an 11-year-old boy in sixth grade, said resuming on-campus lunches would negate any reassurance from the daily tests. Once they had lunch at school, the virus would spread among them. The children won’t take precautions, the 52-year-old housewife said. Elson Tan, 17, who studies at the Hong Kong Adventist Academy and has been attending classes full-time since November, said the tests should be canceled. Some parents have expressed frustration about the testing requirements. Photo: Dickson Lee More than half of secondary school students have been triple vaccinated and Covid-19 is not as serious a threat as it is in 2020, he said. But some parents, principals and students did not want the tests to stop. Parent Ronnie Cheung said the daily tests were both a problem and the last line of protection for his three-year-old son in his first year of kindergarten. School spot checks would make the RAT mandatory, but if it’s all lifted, then kids who test positive without symptoms can also go to school, so I feel my son won’t be protected, Cheung said. As flu, Covid cases flood Hong Kong’s emergency departments, those with mild symptoms told not to strain the public hospital system Nancy Lam Chui-ling, director of the Tsuen Wan Chu Cheong Kindergarten business association, said RATs and the mask mandate were the final frontier in keeping students safe on campus. [The RAT] is the fastest way to detect an infection when there is no other way to do it. Hopefully the requirement will remain until at least Easter, depending on the situation once the border reopens, Lam said. Anson Ng, an 11-year-old student at Holy Angels Canossian School, said she felt a little unsafe if the RAT requirement was dropped. China to stop releasing daily Covid figures, National Health Commission says I’m a little worried about catching Covid-19 or other health issues during lunch breaks because the classrooms aren’t spacious enough to keep a safe distance between students, she said. The Office of Education had also said the vaccine pass program would also be scrapped from Dec. 29, meaning all school staff or other personnel can enter campuses without showing their vaccination status. All students can also organize extracurricular activities. Currently, primary schools with more than 70% of students, who have been vaccinated twice for more than 14 days, are allowed to resume in-person classes all day. Secondary schools are also allowed to do so if they have more than 90% of these students. These criteria will be removed in February.

