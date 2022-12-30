Just like the movie twist, Bollywood star hero Ajay Devgn’s recent blockbuster Drishyam 2 also made its OTT debut without any prior announcement. Shriya Saran is the main actress of this film.

Even after entering the 6th week, the film is still doing well at the box office and recently crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark. The latest news is that the film is now available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming, but you have to rent it to enjoy it. Prime users have to pay a sum of Rs. 199 to watch the mystery thriller.

Having Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and others in prominent roles, the film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Panorama Studios and T-Series have teamed up to produce this film.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food