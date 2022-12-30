The first night of 2023 is sure to delight families

By MADDY VITALE

Ocean City is the perfect place to celebrate the New Year with First Night 2023.

The annual tradition in its 30th year, offers a range of family entertainment and activities in an alcohol-free environment at a great price.

Live bands, a ventriloquist, ice skating, rides and more, not to mention tons of food on offer at many locations, offer First Night Button holders an abundance of fun and excitement for $20 per person. .

First Night is what Ocean City is all about, family fun in a safe place everyone loves, Mayor Jay Gillian said Thursday. I am proud that this tradition has grown for 30 years now and will continue for generations to come.

First Night 2023 will feature plenty of shows and activities at 23 different venues across the city from 4 p.m. to midnight. The evening ends, weather permitting, with a fireworks display.

There is something for every taste. It’s First Night’s 30th anniversary and it’s so exciting to see an event start with just a few hundred people to grow to what it is now, 10,000 attendees, said Michele Gillian, executive director of the chamber of regional business of Ocean City. Ocean City has truly evolved from a sleepy little coastal community in the winter to a place that is the destination for thousands of people to ring in the New Year.

City spokesman Doug Bergen said this year’s events offer a great range of entertainment with fun and energetic bands.

There are Chicago tribute bands (Brass Transit,) the Bee Gees, (Stayin Alive) and Billy Joel (Captain Jack), as well as the Sensational Soul Cruisers. The popular Ocean City Pops will also perform, he said.

All favorite shows and activities return like Boardwalk rides; magic, mentalism, quiz and ventriloquist shows; Japanese batsmen and the Harlem Wizards, Bergen added.

First-night buds are selling out quickly, city officials said.

The city limits the number of buttons that can be sold to 10,000.

Sales are going well now. We sold hundreds of buttons today at the Chamber of Commerce. We know it will be a sold out event, said Michele Gillian. We see traffic coming into town. Accommodations and restaurants are packed and the city center is booming. All the indicators are good for a very successful First Night.

Bergen added that button sales have been very strong since they first went on sale the weekend of the Fall Block Party.

There has been a lot of activity this week, so we don’t have an exact figure at this time, he said. But we definitely plan to sell at 10,000, so everyone should plan to buy their buds before Saturday.

According to Ocean City officials, First Night in Ocean City is inspired by a booze-free New Year’s Eve celebration in Boston that marked the nation’s bicentennial in 1976.

The first celebration in Ocean City took place in 1992 and included 25 shows at five different locations with admission buttons selling for $8 and $5 before December 26. About 800 buttons were sold.

Over the years, the event continues to grow in popularity and sell out, while other First Night-style events have faded over time, officials noted.

The event not only means a busy New Year’s Eve for the city, but also a busy weekend, giving downtown and boardwalk businesses an economic boost in winter.

Every year, First Night has definitely helped the business community extend their shoulder season into the new year, Michele Gillian pointed out. Our restaurants are doing very well and our hotel rooms are filling up. Downtown and Boardwalk retail businesses are doing very well throughout this festive weekend.

Sunday also offers family fun.

Adding the first day to the event made it a two-day event, where families can take part in events and attractions the next day with the water dip and race, Gillian noted. It’s a perfect weekend of events for Ocean City, the largest family resort in the Americas.

The Boardwalk Run, a 5-kilometer run, begins at 1 p.m. in front of the Ocean City Music Pier and the First Plunge begins at 2 p.m. on the beach adjacent to the Music Pier on the Eighth Street side.

Because it might rain on Saturday night, the city moved ice skating inside the high school.

Regarding the fireworks, Bergen said: Well, do all you can to get the fireworks off at midnight, but we won’t make that call until Saturday.

If the fireworks go off, they will be launched from Fifth Street Beach at midnight on December 31. The display will be best viewed from the beach or boardwalk in the blocks surrounding Fifth Street. There will be no rain date for the display.

Parking is free in all municipal car parks and paid parking spaces. Jitneys will provide free transportation from 5:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for button holders, running continuously between all locations from the Ocean City Transportation Hub (Ninth Street and Haven Avenue) and Seventh Street Parking Lot (Seventh Street and Central Ave.).

We encourage everyone to keep an eye on firstnightocnj.com for the latest information on updated schedules, how to buy buttons and a complete event guide, Bergen said.

For a map of the route and full information, visit the guide page atfirstnightocnj.com.