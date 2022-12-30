Abhishek Bachchan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebrities mourn the passing of Brazilian soccer legend Pele : The Tribune India





YEAR Mumbai, 30 December On Friday, Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief over the disappearance of legendary Brazilian footballer Pelé. Pelé died Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer. Taking to Instagram, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared some photos and wrote, “As a child my dad introduced me to Pele and his magic. And so began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves full of VHS tapes of him and the Brazilian team’s matches. I used to watch them religiously with my dad. A magician that we all were lucky enough to witness. A few years ago during a visit in india i managed to get a autographed jersey from him he is proud to be placed in my office thank you sir for teaching us joga bonito and being such a hero and idol for billions Rest in peace for the greatest!” Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote “RIP” Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo and wrote, “KING.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram and shared a photo of the soccer legend on her Stories and wrote, “Legend #Pele rest in peace.” Malaika Arora shared a photo and captioned it “RIP”. Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted: “Dear Pele! You and your game and the way you played it will always be #GameChanger for millions of people around the world. Whether they played football or no. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #Pele.” Dear Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #Game Changer for millions of people around the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life. #RipLegend #OmShanti #First pic.twitter.com/Uam4CZK0cr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022 Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is considered one of the greatest to ever set foot on a football pitch. He is the only player to win three World Cup titles, having won football’s top prize in 1958, 1962 and 1970. The footballer also boasts of numerous trophies at club and country level. #Cancer #Football #Instagram #Mumbai

