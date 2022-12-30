SRK, Salman, Ranveer, Janhvi attend Anant Ambani’s engagement party in Antilia | Bollywood

Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor joined the celebrations in Antilia on Thursday as the Ambani family celebrated the engagement of their youngest son Anant Ambani to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant. While Janhvi arrived in a pink saree, Ranveer was spotted in a blue and black outfit. Read also : Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor scream royalty as they walk hand in hand at Anant Ambani’s engagement party, enjoy the dhol. look

Janhvi Kapoor arrived in an ombre pink saree with a studded blouse. She left her hair in soft curls to one side. Her friend Orhan Awatramani also wore pink kurta pajamas and was seen enthusiastically joining in the celebrations.

Ranveer Singh arrived in style in a black t-shirt and black pants with a blue velvet blazer and black barret. He also wore a chain around his neck and completed the look with brown shoes. Former actor Armaan Jain was also seen with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Actor Sagarika Ghosh also attended the party with her husband and former cricketer Zaheer Khan. She was in a beige and white sharara suit while Zaheer was in kurta pajamas.

Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi Kapoor, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra in Antilia. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghosh and Anant Ambani in Antilia. (Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh also arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani. However, he escaped the paparazzi by making a private entrance. Pooja was seen getting out of the car to enter the venue, but she returned to the car to make a private entrance with Shah Rukh. Salman was also at the party. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also attended their first party after the birth of their daughter Raha last month.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a traditional Roka ceremony on Thursday at Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The couple received a grand welcome upon their arrival in Antilia. There was a flower show at Ambani residence with dhol beats, nagade and fireworks at Worli sea-link. Anant was spotted in purple pajamas and a kurta jacket while Radhika was in a pastel pink outfit.