Entertainment
Religious intolerance, riots and Bollywood occupied Delhi’s courts in 2022
New Delhi: High profile corruption cases against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Satyendar Jain, former NSE boss Chitra Ramakrishna and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey have caught the attention of Delhi courts in 2022.
The terrorist case against former JNU student Umar Khalid and the money laundering case against Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez were some of the other highlights as the courts moved from virtual mode to physical mode as the Covid situation subsided. PTI
YASIN MALIK CONVICTED
Kashmiri separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has been found guilty in a terrorist financing case and sentenced to life imprisonment. During his sentencing, the judge said the crimes he committed were aimed at striking at the heart of “the idea of India” and forcibly seceding from J&K of the Indian Union. In December, another court acquitted former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 riots in northeast Delhi. While Saifi got regular bail in another case, Khalid was only able to get a seven-day provisional bond to attend his sister’s wedding. Both face charges under the strict UAPA anti-terrorism law and remain in prison.
“A NECESSARY VOICE OF DISSENTATION”
The co-founder of the fact-checking site Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, was arrested on June 27 in a case linked to a 2018 “objectionable tweet” against a Hindu deity. He was released on bail on July 15 by the court, which said “the voice of dissent is necessary for a healthy democracy” and that the Hindu religion and its followers are “tolerant”. Besides the case against Zubair, the courts have also dealt with a significant number of other cases of alleged harm to religious feelings, including the arrest of University of Delhi Associate Professor Ratan Lal in May for his “imprehensible remarks” on social media regarding allegations of a ‘Shivling’ found at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.
LEASE IN CASE OF SEDITION IN SHARJEEL
Sharjeel Imam, another former JNU student, was also able to secure bail in a sedition case in which he was accused of fomenting the December 2019 riots in Jamia. He is, however, still in prison in cases related to the Delhi riots. A city court has ordered charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain and others in several cases related to the North East Delhi riots throughout the year.
The case related to the Jahangirpuri riots during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in April where a sub-inspector of police was shot, also made headlines during the year. In an indictment filed in court, 45 people were charged with criminal association and other offences. A court has also dealt with the custody of the accused in the Bulli Bai app case linked to the ‘auction’ of Muslim women that sparked outrage.
CASE OF THE FILMAST ‘CALI’
In another case of alleged religious intolerance, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai had to appear in court here in response to a request to stop her portraying a Hindu goddess in her upcoming film ‘Kaali’ in a ‘reprehensible way’. The court will continue hearing arguments in January. The alleged visa scam case against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, the issuance and subsequent withdrawal of the LOC against Aakar Patel, Managing Director of Amnesty International India, and the alleged kidnapping, gang rape and parade of a 20-year-old woman in Kasturba Nagar, east Delhi, also continued to make the front pages of national dailies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstindia.co.in/news/delhi/religious-intolerance-riots-and-bollywood-kept-delhi-courts-busy-in-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Religious intolerance, riots and Bollywood occupied Delhi’s courts in 2022
- British fashion provocateur Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81
- Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where Trump’s $240 million raised to fight election results went in January 6 transcripts
- SRK, Salman, Ranveer, Janhvi attend Anant Ambani’s engagement party in Antilia | Bollywood
- International News Highlights – 30 December 2022
- Cricket Brotherhood wishes speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant after car accident
- We were only looking at the negative side: British farmers taking part in Brexit and losing a common agricultural policy | Brexit
- Google authentication issue: authenticated user info not in expected format, missing field refresh_token
- Hailey Bieber wears a Sheer Mirror Palace dress on Instagram
- Video: PM Modi carries his mother’s remains | Latest India News
- President Joko Widodo launches Perppu job creation
- Imran Khan’s party to protest Pakistan’s sinking economy from today | world news