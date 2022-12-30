Actor, doctor, engineer: stories of Iranians sentenced to death for killing during a demonstration | Global development

An actor, a radiologist, an employee of a poultry company, a karate champion, an engineer, these are five men sentenced to death in Iran for alleged crimes linked to anti-regime demonstrations. The charges against them included murder. With court hearings held largely in secret, their trials were widely condemned as a sham.

All are to be executed in connection with the murder of an agent of the country’s feared paramilitary forces, the Basij. According to the court, Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and murdered on November 3. But the circumstances of Ajamians’ death are opaque. The alleged attack happened during a demonstration commemorating a protester, Hadis Najafi, who was shot dead by security forces during a rally calling for women’s rights.

Tehran has forcefully suppressed peaceful protests that erupted in September, and rights groups accuse pro-regime units of killing hundreds of unarmed protesters. Officials seek to portray the rallies as violent riots in which security forces came under attack.

Verified information is rare. Authorities have been no less intransigent in their attempts to silence the families and friends of death row inmates, warning them against speaking out. But some think staying silent could be worse.

The Guardian has spoken to family and friends of the five men accused of killing Ajamian. Their testimony suggests that the five people, none of whom appear to know each other, were likely coerced into making false confessions.

Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou, 53 years old

Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou. Photography: handout

Dr. Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou, a radiologist from Karaj, was charged in the Ajamian case with corruption on land, a term used by courts in the Islamic Republic. His wife, Farzaneh, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Amnesty International said Farzaneh was coerced into making incriminating false statements against her husband.

Ghare-Hasanlous’ brother, Hasan, said his brother and sister-in-law protested peacefully and were arrested by police at 2 a.m. the following day. They arrested them and beat Hamid in front of their 13-year-old daughter, Hasan said. She’s traumatized now, and with what’s happened in those weeks and her father’s death sentence, she’s not in a good mental state. In just a few hours, their life has completely changed.

We know that he was also tortured in detention. Five of his ribs were broken while they were torturing him to confess what he hadn’t done. His left lung was punctured and he started bleeding. They delayed taking him to the hospital, so a blood clot formed in his lung.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a close friend of Ghare-Hasanlou said: They put a knife to Hamid’s throat when they wanted to arrest him when his daughter was right there. They threatened her daughter with killing her parents if she told anyone what happened before sunrise. They also have a son who is studying at a medical university. He is 20 years old and on the run, going from hideout to hideout to escape arrest in order to put more pressure on his parents.

Mohamed Mehdi Karami, 22 years old

Mohamed Mehdi Karami. Photography: handout

I am a peddler. I sell things on the street, said distraught Mashallah Karami, the father of 22-year-old Mehdi Karami, another of the defendants. He talked in a video published by the reformist newspaper Etemad, imploring the authorities to release his son. I demand and plead to remove the death penalty from my son’s case.

Karami, a karate champion, was found guilty of corruption on land by a court in Alborz province on December 5. In addition to the five people sentenced to death for allegedly killing Ajamian, 11 others were sentenced to prison terms. Iranian human rights groups and Amnesty International dismissed it as a show trial, saying the court did not even specify each defendant’s alleged involvement.

Etemad reported that Karamis’ father said authorities refused to let the family appoint their own lawyer.

Hossein Mohammadi, 26 years old

Hossein Mohammadi. Photography: handout

Hossein Mohammadi, a theater actor, was also convicted in the Ajamian case. His family and close friends decided to publicly announce his execution sentence five days after learning about it, a close friend of Mohammadi told the Guardian. They took so long, the person said, because they were afraid to report it publicly after their government-appointed defense attorneys warned them against it, saying it could negatively affect his case.

Mohammadi loves astronomy and Interstellar is his favorite movie, the friend said. Hossein is a very emotional person and he loves to play, the friend said. There is not much money in the theater, and to make ends meet he worked in a post office.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, 39 years old

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini. Photography: handout

Poultry worker Mohammad Hosseini was on his way to pay respects to his late parents at their graves on November 3. He came across a large group of protesters marching in memory of Najafi, a close friend said.

The source said Seyyed has been battling mental health issues since his parents died around 15 years ago. He is the sole breadwinner and has to provide for his drug addict brother.

Seyyed wanted to go to his parents’ grave as he always did on Thursday evenings. Then he didn’t come to work on Saturday, and I think it was Monday that we saw him on state television, the friend said.

Iranian justice claimed Mohammad Hosseini confessed to stabbing Ajamian. Seyyed is a calm, good-natured man who was loved by many. He couldn’t even stand until he took 7-8 daily anxiety pills. Those knives he had carried that day were for sport since he was a martial arts teacher, he gave lessons to children for free. Seyyed has no one in this world and only earns around $190 a month.

The Mohammad Hosseinis affair was followed closely by the Iranian diaspora. Darya Safai, a Belgian MP of Iranian origin, announced the political sponsorship of Mohammad Hosseini, personally monitoring his file.

A former political prisoner who was arrested and imprisoned in Iran during the 1999 protests, Safai said she cares deeply about the case. I know a prisoner keeps thinking the outside world will forget about me. I feel like it is our responsibility to support these prisoners, she said. I chose him to be his family. I hope he knows he has a huge family in the world now.

An independent lawyer, Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, was not authorized to defend Mohammad Hosseini but investigated the case and sought to help him. He said on Twitter he had been allowed to meet Mohammad Hosseini. His story was devastating, from being tortured to being beaten with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied up, to being kicked in the head until he passed out. Iron rods used to hit him on the soles of his feet and shocks in different parts of the body. His statements in court were made under torture and they have no legal basis, he said.

Alborz Provincial Chief Judge Hossein Fazeli Harikandi denied the torture charges.

Reza Arya, 43 years old

Reza Aryan. Photography: handout

Reza Arya has not been officially announced as the fifth person to be sentenced to death in connection with the Ajamian case, but a close relative told the Guardian he was.

The relative said Arya was employed by the underground electric utility and her family loves music. Arya plays the string santoor, while his son and his wife play the drums.

Arya was driving to visit relatives on the day of the protest, the source said. Heavy traffic was blocking the road, so Reza got out of the car to see what was going on. When he came out, he saw people gathered around where Ajamian was killed. He was already dead when Reza arrived.

Alireza Akhondi, an Iranian-born Swedish MP, sponsored the Aryas case. In this difficult situation and the oppression that the Iranian people have been facing for 43 years, it is really important that we do everything we can for this people, he said. These executions are based on nothing.

Akhondi said attempts to communicate with Iranian officials regarding the matter had failed. They want to show they don’t care. They play political games that are all too familiar to us as politicians. I see this while the regime is afraid. I think this is the first time that the regime sees that the situation is very serious.

A relative of Aryas said he was arrested at his workplace two weeks after the alleged crime and is now in solitary confinement. He had been allowed to call his family from prison to say he would be executed.

The children no longer go to school, the parent said. His poor parents are both very old and religious. They cry every day. They said that if he was executed, they would lose all their faith in Islam.